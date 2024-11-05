Grilled Frog in Bamboo Tubes

Frog grilled in bamboo tubes is a specialty that carries a whole story about the life, culture and people of the Northwest region.

Frog meat that is rich in protein and good for human health, when processed in the traditional ways of the Northwest people, has become a specialty. The sweet and chewy meat, combined with distinctive spices and herbs from the mountainous region such as mac khen, chili, bamboo shoots and vegetables, creates a rich and unforgettable flavor for the dish.

Fresh frog meat is cleaned, skin-removed and cut into bite-sized pieces, then marinated with mac khen, salt, bamboo shoots, and chopped raw vegetables. The seasoned ingredients will be filled into bamboo tubes and then tightly covered with banana leaves. The tubes will be grilled over hot charcoal until the color turns golden brown so that the frog meat inside is soft and well-cooked.





The frog meat is chewy and sweet, infused with flavors, and combined with the unique aroma of bamboo, creating an unforgettable taste. Grilled frog in bamboo tubes is a specialty of the ethnic minorities in the Northwest region, passed down through many generations. This dish is closely associated with their daily life, especially during holidays, Tet, and festivals. If you have the opportunity to visit the Northwest, do not forget to enjoy this specialty dish to fully experience the beauty of the land and people here./.



Story: Thao Vy Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Phuong Tra