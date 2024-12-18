Golden Season in Trung Khanh

The border region of Trung Khanh in Cao Bang Province is adorned with lush green scenery and clear water. As autumn arrives, signaling the harvest season, Trung Khanh dons a golden cloak, reflecting the beauty of its vibrant surrounding.

When we arrived in the central town of Trung Khanh we met a steady stream of tourist District, buses coming from down south. Visitors came to admire the golden harvest, photographers sought to capture beautiful moments, and city dwellers flocked to enjoy the expansive, breathtaking scenery of Trung Khanh.

Our first stop was Ban Gioc Waterfall, one of the seven most magnificent waterfalls in the world. At the base of the waterfall, a golden terraced rice field, cultivated by the Dam Thuy Border Guard, stood ready for harvest. The field's vibrant golden hues beautifully complemented the majesty of Ban Gioc Waterfall, enhancing the natural splendor.



As dusk settled, we made our way to Phong Nam and Ngoc Con, where a vast expanse of golden rice fields unfolded, curving gracefully around the Quay Son River and stretching into the distance toward the mountains. During this season, visitors are captivated by the golden rice, verdant mountains, and the shimmering Quay Son River that winds through the villages. The best times to experience this golden season are at sunrise (around 5am) and sunset (around 3pm), when warm sunlight bathes the expansive rice fields, creating a breathtaking, golden landscape that dazzles the senses.

Phong Nam and Ngoc Con are home primarily to the Tay, who mainly engage in farming and have preserved their traditional way of life through generations. Here, we encountered small, tranquil homes nestled peacefully against the hills, while locals were busily harvesting rice from the fields that are neatly arranged. The vibrant activity amidst such picturesque surroundings highlighted the enduring customs and agricultural rhythms of the region.

In addition to cultivating new rice varieties, the Tay prepares indigenous sticky rice varieties, celebrated for their exceptional stickiness and unique aroma. During harvest season, the entire valley is enveloped in the fragrant scent of ripening rice, creating a refreshing and soothing atmosphere that enhances the region's natural beauty.

We visited Ngoc Con Commune to learn about a specialty known as nep ong (a native sticky rice) famous for its exquisite taste. The harvesting process for this sticky rice is meticulous and detailed, unmatched by any other. Nep ong, a specialty from the fields of Ngoc Con, is collected by locals into large bundles and carried home during the harvest season. This sticky rice is plump and round, cooking up drier and stickier than the other varieties.

The Quay Son River flows through the golden rice fields of Ngoc Con Commune. Photo: Nguyen Thang/VNP



The Ngoc Con Valley, nestled along the Quay Son River, serves as the centerpiece of the “Experience Local Culture in a Fairy Tale Land” tourism route, which is part of the exploration of the UNESCO Global Geopark in Cao Bang. After soaking up the breathtaking scenery, visitors delight in savoring the uniquely delicious nep ong sticky rice, a local delicacy that adds to the region's charm and culinary offerings.