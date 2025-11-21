Go Dau Horse Farm – Where Dreams Come True

21/11/2025

In the tranquil countryside of Go Dau in Tay Ninh Province, the rhythmic sound of galloping horses mingles with children’s laughter. Here, Phung Chi Dai’s horse farm stands out as a vibrant feature of the rural landscape — a place where a childhood dream has taken shape and a deep love for horses is nurtured through unwavering dedication.

A distinct slice of life in Phuoc Binh A Hamlet, Phuoc Thanh Commune, where the sound of hoofbeats blends with children’s laughter.

Phung Chi Dai with his trusted companion.

From a young age, Dai was captivated by horses and dreamed of creating a sanctuary where these majestic animals could thrive — a place where children could reconnect with nature. Today, his farm in Phuoc Binh A Hamlet, Phuoc Thanh Commune, stands as the realization of that dream. More than just a weekend retreat, it carries a deeper mission: to revive the spirit of Vietnamese horse racing, a cultural tradition that has gradually faded over time.

The farm nurtures hopes that these prized horses—descendants of gifts from the Queen of England—will one day return to professional racetracks and help keep Vietnam’s horse-racing spirit alive.

Caring for and training horses requires patience, connection, and deep trust between human and animal.

At the farm, each prized horse is cared for with a detailed routine and given its own stall and affectionate name.



Over the years, Dai has cared for many rare breeds, including horses gifted by the British Royal Family decades ago. To him, these animals are living treasures — part of a heritage he is determined to preserve and grow, with the hope that one day Vietnamese horses will once again gallop proudly on professional racetracks.

Visitors, especially children, come to the farm not only to ride or take photos with the horses but also to learn how to care for and connect with them. The sight of a shy child gently offering a horse a handful of grass, or a little girl proudly sitting tall in the saddle for the first time, speaks volumes — about empathy, courage, and the simple joy of bonding with another living creature.

Trainers riding across the field captures the bond between human and horse, highlighting the strength and elegance of these prized steeds.

Behind the peaceful setting lies years of quiet perseverance. Despite the challenges and high costs of maintaining the farm, Dai remains steadfast in his pursuit, sustained by his unwavering passion.