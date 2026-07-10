Gia Lai Steps Up Efforts to Combat Illegal Fishing
Gia Lai's Border Guard is strengthening measures
to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing by stepping up
public awareness campaigns, increasing patrols and inspections, and strictly
enforcing fisheries regulations.
Along with other coastal localities across Vietnam, Gia Lai Province is
intensifying efforts to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU)
fishing. Along its coastline, the Gia Lai Border Guard is rigorously
implementing anti-IUU measures, with a focus on raising fishermen's awareness,
strengthening patrols and inspections, and detecting and strictly handling
fishing vessels and fishermen that violate IUU regulations.