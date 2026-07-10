Gia Lai Steps Up Efforts to Combat Illegal Fishing

10/07/2026

Gia Lai's Border Guard is strengthening measures to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing by stepping up public awareness campaigns, increasing patrols and inspections, and strictly enforcing fisheries regulations.

Along with other coastal localities across Vietnam, Gia Lai Province is intensifying efforts to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Along its coastline, the Gia Lai Border Guard is rigorously implementing anti-IUU measures, with a focus on raising fishermen's awareness, strengthening patrols and inspections, and detecting and strictly handling fishing vessels and fishermen that violate IUU regulations.

By Dinh Quan