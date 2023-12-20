Fruit & Vegetable Exports Set a New Record

20/12/2023

Fruit and vegetable exports continue to be a bright spot in Vietnam's export market. With the current growth rate, the export value of these products is expected to exceed the set target of 5.5 billion US dollars by the end of 2023.

The Van Duc safe vegetable production area in Van Duc Commune, Gia Lam District is one of the largest production areas in Hanoi with a total area of more than 250ha. Photo: VNA

Despite the challenges faced by all industries in the global market due to reduced demand, the export of fruits and vegetables has emerged as a leading sector in the agricultural industry, surpassing key groups such as rice, cashews, coffee, and cassavas.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, Vietnamese produce is primarily exported to China (3.2 billion US dollars, up 164.7%), the US (212 million US dollars), Korea (187 million US dollars, up 35%), and Japan (151 million US dollars, up 7%). Notably, dragon fruit, jackfruit, durian, watermelon, grapefruit, and longan have seen the highest export volumes with growth rates ranging from 40-200% compared to the same period last year.



Harvesting VietGAP watermelon for export from Vinh Thuan Tay Commune, Vi Thuy District, Hau Giang Province. Photo: VNA

China remains the largest customer of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables, accounting for nearly 65% of total exports. In addition to the popular fruit, durian, there are plans to export more jackfruit and dragon fruit to China by the end of the year, providing hope for a recovery in dragon fruit exports. Recently, coconuts have been granted a "visa" to the US and negotiations are underway to officially export coconut products to China. This is expected to lead to a significant increase in the value of Vietnamese coconuts, potentially becoming a billion-dollar commodity.

In the first ten months of 2023, durian exports are estimated to reach 1.82 billion US dollars. Grapefruit has also emerged as a bright spot in the fruit and vegetable export market. According to preliminary data from the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, grapefruit exports have increased in 2023. In the first eight months of 2023, grapefruit exports reached 29.6 million US dollars, a 144% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This is the highest increase in the past five years.

Dak Lak focuses on harvesting ripe coffee beans to ensure the quality of service for export. Photo: Hoai Thu/VNA

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, the industry is making efforts to meet quality standards and is also actively negotiating to open up new markets for Vietnamese fruits and vegetables, particularly in high-value markets. For example, there is a protocol in place for watermelon, a traditional export item, to be standardized and exported to China, along with other products such as cold durian, chilis, medicinal herbs, and citrus fruit. If the issues surrounding the export of these products can be resolved, it will greatly facilitate trade and lead to potential growth.

Additionally, Vietnam's agricultural industry is currently working to establish production models that adhere to VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, ensuring compliance with quarantine regulations in import markets. This will not only contribute to sustainable growth in the fruit and vegetable industry, but also increase the overall export turnover in the near future./.



