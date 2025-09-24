Forever Worthy of the Title “Uncle Ho’s Soldiers”

Under the sound leadership of the Party and the education and training of President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnam People’s Army has made tremendous progress, remained absolutely loyal to the Party and devoted to the people, and become a force of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Party General Secretary To Lam has written an article highlighting the loyalty of the Vietnam People's Army and its important role in safeguarding the national independence and sovereignty as well as in boosting the all-round development of the country. The following is the Vietnam News Agency's transaltion of his article.

The military is equipped with advanced technology to support training and ensure combat readiness in today’s conditions.

FOREVER WORTHY OF THE TITLE “UNCLE HO’S SOLDIERS”



TO LAM

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee,

Secretary of the Central Military Commission

Under the sound leadership of the Party and the education and training of President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnam People’s Army has made tremendous progress, remained absolutely loyal to the Party and devoted to the people, and become a force of the people, by the people, and for the people. Over 80 years of construction, fighting, and growth, the army has always fulfilled its missions excellently, serving as the frontline force in the fight against foreign invaders, taking the lead in mass mobilisation and political grassroots building, and excelling in labour and production. In every era, the image of “Uncle Ho’s Soldiers” has always shone brightly, living up to President Ho Chi Minh’s praise: “Our Army is loyal to the Party, filial to the people, ready to fight and sacrifice for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland, for socialism. Any mission can be accomplished, any difficulty can be overcome, any enemy can be defeated.”



The 11th Congress of the Army’s Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 term has been a period full of challenges but also rich in historical hallmarks for the country in general and the Army in particular. In a context of rapid and complex global and regional developments, and the nation suffering heavy impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and climate change, and taking bold efforts to continue the revolution of streamlining and restructuring the apparatus, and implement the two-tier local government model, restructure socio-economic development space; and amidst growing demands in building and safeguarding the Fatherland, the Army’s Party Organisation and the entire Army have remained steadfast in the principle of the Party’s absolute, direct leadership in all aspects over the Army, upholding heroic traditions while clearly demonstrating the mettle, intellect, and noble qualities of “Uncle Ho’s Soldiers” in the new era.



By closely adhering to and seriously and effectively implementing the Party’s military and defence guidelines, the Army has made strong adjustments in force organisation. The Army’s Party Organisation and the entire Army have resolutely streamlined the apparatus in the compact, strong, mobile, and flexible manner, tightly combining the building of regular forces with the development of a strong, widespread militia and self-defence force, as well as a robust reserve force. Many agencies and units have been consolidated, with improved quality, effectiveness, and efficiency; the regular staffing has been adjusted in line with defence and military strategies and modern combat art. These timely, decisive, and systematic adjustments have laid a solid foundation for building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern Army, which is fully capable of successfully fulfilling every mission.

In line with the Party’s foreign policy of fostering Vietnam as a reliable friend and partner within the international community, the Ministry of National Defense dispatched a Vietnam People’s Army contingent to Turkey in February 2023 to support humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts. Photo: Hai Linh / VNA

The Army continues to affirm its role as a loyal and reliable fighting force of the Party, the State, and the People. Under the leadership of the Army’s Party Organisation, the entire military has strictly maintained combat readiness, while improving training quality under the motto “Fundamental, Practical, Firm.” Large-scale exercises, including live-fire drills, civil defence rehearsals, and defensive zones, have been carried out in a synchronised manner, creating clear advancements in organisational, command, and operational coordination capabilities. The ability to grasp situations, make strategic forecasts, and advise the Party and State on handling defence and security issues has become increasingly proactive and flexible, contributing to firmly safeguarding independence and sovereignty, and preventing passivity or surprise in any circumstance. Not only fulfilling its role as a combat force, the Army has also strongly upheld its role as a working force. During the harsh years of the pandemic and natural disasters, the image of soldiers on the front lines of pandemic fight, standing firm in flood-hit areas, rescuing people from floodwaters, extinguishing fires, combating forest blazes, or helping people overcome landslide aftermath, has left a profound impression in the hearts of the people. Soldiers have truly become a steadfast support and a source of trust for compatriots in their most difficult times. The spirit of “selflessness for the people, sacrifice for the people” has not only spread throughout the Army but also deeply permeated social life.

A Vietnam People’s Army contingent takes part in the military parade on Red Square. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

Alongside that, the Army has also effectively fulfilled its function as a labour and production force. Units have actively participated in economic development and infrastructure building in remote, border, and island areas; effectively utilised defence-economic projects; contributed to poverty reduction and improved people’s livelihoods; and consolidated the “people’s defence posture.” Many production models linked with defence have generated dual benefits: strengthening both economic potential and the all-people national defence. At the same time, the defence industry has undergone a strong transformation, gradually mastering technology and successfully producing various types of new, modern weapons and technical equipment to meet the Army’s training and combat-readiness requirements in the new situation. Beyond manufacturing specialised military products, many dual-use items serving both defence and civilian needs have been researched and produced, delivering dual values in socio-economic development and defence-security.



Defence diplomacy activities have been expanded, with the Army proactively expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation and actively participating in regional and international forums and cooperation mechanisms. Vietnam’s United Nations peacekeeping units have excellently fulfilled their missions, leaving a positive image of the country, its people, and the Vietnam People’s Army in the eyes of international friends.



Particularly, political and ideological work has been carried out in a comprehensive, extensive and intensive manner. The study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality, and style; the “Determined to Win” emulation movement; and the “Promoting Tradition, Devoting Talent, Deserving to be Uncle Ho’s Soldiers in the New Era” campaign have fostered a sense of responsibility and determination, and strengthened the absolute loyalty and faith of officers and soldiers. As a result, the qualities of Uncle Ho’s Soldiers have not only been preserved but also further nurtured and shone ever more brightly.



The Vietnam People’s Army lives up to the trust and expectations of the Party, the State, and the people.

The Vietnam's People Navay conducts training at the DK1 Platform.

To excel in fulfilling its duties under the new circumstances, the Party Organisation of the Army and the entire force must constantly improve leadership capacity and combat strength, while steadfastly adhering to the principle of the Party’s absolute, direct leadership over all aspects of the military. It is necessary to proactively grasp and accurately forecast situations, provide precise and timely strategic advice to the Party and State, and maintain strategic initiative in all circumstances. At the same time, the Army must accelerate the building and consolidation of military and defence institutions, mobilise and use resources effectively to build a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern Army with firm political mettle, high scientific and technological capacity, and readiness to accomplish all assigned missions.



The Party Organisation of the Army must continue directing the military to strengthen discipline, promote military cultural identity and the qualities of “Uncle Ho’s Soldiers” in the new era, while effectively performing its three functions: a fighting force, a working force, and a production force. The Army should also play the core role in building all-people national defence closely linked with the people’s security posture, consolidating defence zones, and integrating defence with socio-economic, cultural, and diplomatic development to create comprehensive strength, turning the “people’s heart and mind posture” into a solid foundation for safeguarding the Fatherland.



In the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Army must take the lead in research, application, and mastery of military science and technology, comprehensive digital transformation, and the development of modern combat capabilities, particularly in cyberspace, electronic warfare, and outer space. The defence industry requires deeper investment, with modern research institutes and factories capable of producing advanced weapons and equipment, developing dual-use products, and closely integrating defence with economic development to ensure independence and self-reliance while contributing to national growth.



Alongside these tasks, it is essential to continue building a pure, strong, exemplary, and comprehensive Party Organisation; improve the capacity to concretise and implement the Party’s resolutions and guidelines; innovate ideology, inspection, and supervision work; and build a contingent of cadres and Party members with strong qualities, competence, prestige, and responsibility. It is a must to uphold unity, discipline, and order across the Army, while focusing on attracting, identifying, training, and employing talent and high-quality human resources. Long-term strategies are needed to recruit and nurture young officers and soldiers with qualities, capabilities, and dedication to shoulder the responsibility of building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern Army.



Building on the heroic tradition of the Army of a heroic nation, in the next tenure, the Party Organisation and the entire Army need to continue to affirm their crucial role in the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, remaining a loyal, reliable political and fighting force of the Party, State, and people. They should work harder to fulfil the goal of building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern people’s Army, ready to carry out and accomplish all tasks entrusted by the Party and the people, thereby contributing to firmly safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the new era of development./.