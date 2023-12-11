For the Love of Hanoi

11/12/2023

Uruguayan economist Martin Rama, has lived and worked in Vietnam for many years and has a deep connection with Hanoi. His latest book, "For the Love of Hanoi," was published in July 2023, compiling his writings on heritage preservation and urban development initiatives that he proposed and implemented during his time in the country.

Martin Rama has a special love for Hanoi. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

He currently serves as an advisor to the president of the World Bank. His first visit to Hanoi was in 1998, and he developed a deep affection for the city. He expressed this love through proposals aimed at preserving Hanoi's heritage. Martin Rama's love for Hanoi is simple yet deeply passionate.

As an economist with the World Bank working in Vietnam from 2002 to 2010, Martin dedicated himself to understanding and contributing to Hanoi in his unique way. In 2014, he published the book "Hanoi - Promenade," documenting stories and images he captured while exploring every corner of Hanoi. This work earned him the “Bui Xuan Phai - For the Love of Hanoi” Award.

For Martin, Hanoi is a place he affectionately refers to as "Nang" (meaning "Her"). His urban development project, "Piloting a new model in a city block," aimed to create a model that would preserve Hanoi's ancient charm, cultural richness, and unique identity within a modern Hanoi. This endeavor was also nominated for the “Bui Xuan Phai - For the Love of Hanoi” Award in 2018.

From 2017 to 2020, he served as the director for a project of the Centre for Sustainable Urban Development at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences. Martin said, "For several years I served as honorary director for a project with the Center for Sustainable Urban Development at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences. I did it in the hope of contributing, no matter how modestly, to making Hanoi shine. It is a city the entire world loves".



In 2023, he collaborated with Vietnam Media and Books Co., Ltd (Tri Thuc Tre Books) to issue his second book, "For the Love of Hanoi". This book has 45 articles featuring stories and passionate solutions related to the preservation and development of Hanoi's urban landscape, which the author introduced in the Vietnamese press from 2016 to 2022. It also showcases collaborations with colleagues such as journalists, architects and international friends, all working toward a common goal to protect Hanoi's heritage.

Stories of Hanoi are portrayed through Martin’s unique perspective, highlighting the significance of preserving heritage values such as historic French villas, collective housing units, sidewalks and book streets. Through various preservation campaigns in Hanoi that Martin was involved in, including the Hanoi Railway Station, the subway station, the Bach Mai Radio Station, the revolutionary mural, and neighborhoods in Ba Dinh district, he expresses his delight in Hanoi's successful preservation of these historically and culturally significant structures.

The young artist, Dang Viet Loc, provides illustrations for the book to make "For the Love of Hanoi" more relatable to readers. These illustrations add a Vietnamese touch and widen the path for the book to reach the hearts of its readers.

"For the Love of Hanoi" is a journey of Martin Rama's dedicated efforts to contribute to the protection and development of Hanoi's precious characteristics. It showcases the timeless and unique charm of the long-lasting capital, introducing its most distinctive features to international travelers./.



Story: Bich Van

Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi