For a Peaceful, Secure, and Self-Reliant ASEAN

30/12/2024

Recently, the Vientiane Joint Declaration of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting: "Together for Peace, Security, and Resilience" was adopted at the 18th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting to proactively and flexibly respond to security challenges and foster trust-building with partners.

General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defense led the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense to attend the 18th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-18), the 11th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+), as well as the China-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting and the ASEAN-US Defense Ministers’ Informal Meeting in Vientiane, Laos.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Laos, General Chansamone Chanyalath, who chaired the 18th ADMM, emphasized that in the context of the current complex global situation, peace and security are the foundations for economic development and social progress. The ADMM-18 aims to enhance and promote international cooperation, addressing current regional challenges for a "peaceful, prosperous, and resilient" ASEAN.