FITO PHARMA Global Expansion

23/02/2024

Medicinal herb garden at FITO PHARMA's factory. Photo: Files

With the ambition and vision to become a leading herbal medicine brand in Vietnam and on par with international standards, FITO PHARMA (Fito Pharmaceutical Limited Company), a family-owned enterprise established in 1999, has developed into a reputable pharmaceutical company in Vietnam, exporting products to many countries worldwide. Leveraging Vietnam's strengths in traditional medicine, after over two decades of growth, FITO PHARMA has achieved significant milestones in its international presence.

FITO PHARMA is a leading pharmaceutical company in Vietnam specializing in exporting herbal products. The company's export milestones testify to this achievement. In 2002, FITO PHARMA opened a representative office in Kiev, Ukraine. In 2003, FITO PHARMA received the ISO 9001-2000 quality management certification from BVQI (United Kingdom). In 2005, FITO's export volume to Eastern Europe reached a record high - 14 containers/year. In the following years, FITO PHARMA continued exporting to France (2007), the UK (2009), the US and Canada (2016).

While expanding its export market, FITO PHARMA has also upgraded its pharmaceutical production infrastructure to international standards. In 2011, FITO PHARMA implemented an organic project following EU, USDA (US), and JAS (Japan) standards. In 2012, FITO PHARMA inaugurated a GMP-standard factory. In 2014, FITO PHARMA was certified as a GMP-WHO standard factory. Subsequently, in 2022, the company began the construction of the Fito N2 factory in Binh Duong and the Fito N3 factory in VSIP Bac Ninh.

According to Le Khac Tam, Chairman of FITO PHARMA, Vietnam, with its tropical climate, high humidity, and abundant rainfall, is favorable for the growth of plants and medicinal herbs. Furthermore, Vietnam has a long-standing traditional medicine history, and the experience in using herbal ingredients for medicinal purposes has been accumulated and verified over many generations. This is why FITO PHARMA specializes in producing traditional herbal medicines in collaboration with experts in the medical field and research professors both domestically and internationally. Many of the company's products have undergone clinical evaluations at domestic and international institutes and hospitals.

FITO PHARMA's products are manufactured based on the knowledge and experience of traditional medicine, traditional principles in drug formulation, and herbal origin ingredients. The company combines traditional principles with new scientific achievements, applying modern machinery, equipment, and technology to create high-quality products.

Tam stated that the company has collaborated with scientists and research institutes both domestically and internationally to conduct clinical studies on the effectiveness of its products. This has built significant trust among consumers over the years for FITO-branded products manufactured by FITO PHARMA. Currently, FITO PHARMA's herbal medicines come in three forms of liquid medicine, tablets, and external use, targeting the treatment of 11 groups of diseases as per the Ministry of Health's regulations on traditional medicine groups.

Story: Thao Vy Photos: Thong Hai/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh

