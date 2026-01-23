Fishermen Enjoy Bumper Catch on Year-End Fishing Trip

23/01/2026

In the days leading up to Tet (the Lunar New Year), fishermen operating in the western waters of Ca Mau Province are enjoying a season of exceptional catches, bringing optimism as the year draws to a close. Many offshore fishing vessels have recorded impressive revenues, with several earning over one billion dong (nearly 400,000 US dollars) per voyage, helping fishing families prepare for Tet while encouraging them to continue heading out to sea.

Song Doc Fishing Port receives dozens of vessels each day, bringing the joy of a bountiful year-end fishing season. Photo: VNA

At Song Doc Fishing Port in Ca Mau Province, activity has become increasingly busy in recent days. Boats arrive in quick succession, their holds filled with fish, creating a lively atmosphere of unloading, trading, and resupply. For local fishermen, the sight of fully loaded vessels returning to port signals not only economic gains but also hopes for a warm and prosperous Lunar New Year.

According to Pham Anh Thuong, head of Song Doc Fishing Port, this period marks the peak of the fishing season as most large offshore vessels return to shore to sell their catches. Boat owners also take advantage of the stop to refuel, stock up on fresh water and daily necessities, and prepare for subsequent trips, with some crews planning to spend Tet at sea.

The final fishing trips of the year have delivered highly favorable results. Many vessels have docked with holds full, and some have recorded seafood sales exceeding one billion dong. Fishermen report particularly strong catches of net-caught species such as ba thu fish, tuna, and anchovies, with ba thu fish standing out thanks to both high yields and good market prices.

Favorable weather conditions and abundant marine resources have helped boat owners post solid profits. After deducting costs for fuel, labor, and equipment depreciation, several vessels still earned net profits of 200 - 300 million dong (nearly 800 - 1,200 US dollars) per trip.

One example is Phan Quoc Tuyen, a boat owner in Song Doc town, whose family’s final trip of the year lasted more than 20 days. His vessel harvested about 30 tons of ba thu fish, generating revenues of 900 million to one billion dong and a net profit of around 250 million dong. Demand typically rises toward the end of the year, he said, helping boost prices.

The strong catches have also translated into better incomes for crew members. On productive trips, each fisherman earns around 10 million dong, while those on particularly successful vessels may receive over 15 million dong.

Veteran fishermen forecast that if calm weather continues through March and April of the lunar calendar, fishing prospects in the western seas will remain favorable. Beyond improving livelihoods, the year-end bumper catches encourage fishermen to continue going to sea, sustaining traditional livelihoods and contributing to the protection of Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty.

Favorable weather conditions and abundant marine resources have helped many boat owners in Ca Mau Province earn substantial profits toward the end of the year. Photo: VNA

Story: VNP Photos: VNA