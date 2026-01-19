First Working Day of 14th National Congress of Communist Party of Vietnam

Under the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development,” the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is being held at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi from January 19 to 25, 2026. The event brings together 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh comes to attend the Congress. Photo: VNA

The congress will deliberate on and approve several key documents, including the Draft Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee; the Draft Report reviewing major theoretical and practical issues arising from 40 years of Vietnam’s socialist-oriented Doi moi (Renewal); the Draft Report assessing 15 years of implementation of the Party Statutes (2011–2025), along with proposed orientations for amendments and supplements; and the Report reviewing the leadership and direction of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Delegates talks on the sideline of the Congress. Photo: VNA

Delegates attending the Congress. Photo: VNA

By VNA/VNP