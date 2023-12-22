Fierce Competition in Vietnam’s Off-road Car Racing

22/12/2023

The 2023 Vietnam Off-road Car Racing featured four competition classes, but was closely aligned with the market's actual needs. There will no longer be a Vietnam Pickup class for the first pickup trucks introduced in 2016. Instead, the Organizing Committee introduced a completely new class, Advanced Pickup racing. Still featuring commercial versions of pickup trucks, drivers this year faced challenges requiring more strength and agility, alongside their inherent speed. Thus, the four new competition classes were Basic, Advanced Pickup, Advanced SUV, and Expanded.

PVOIL VOC 2023 included a record-breaking 15 race tracks, with three entirely new ones and seven redesigned tracks. PVOIL VOC 2023 marked the return of many high-quality international racers from South Korea, Poland, and Thailand, adding drama to the competition and demonstrating the event's appeal not only to athletes but also to audiences in Vietnam and the region.



Some female drivers also participate in the race. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Successfully reaching the finish line. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Audiences attending the races had the opportunity to directly drive the new car models introduced to the market under the guidance of experienced drivers. This year, these came from the Subaru and Isuzu brands on off-road tracks simulating some of the competition's challenges, presenting real-life challenges of operating vehicles in everyday scenarios./.

Story: Cong Dat

Photos: Khanh Long/VNP

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi