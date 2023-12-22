Fierce Competition in Vietnam’s Off-road Car Racing
The 2023 Vietnam Off-road Car Racing featured four competition classes, but was closely aligned with the market's actual needs. There will no longer be a Vietnam Pickup class for the first pickup trucks introduced in 2016. Instead, the Organizing Committee introduced a completely new class, Advanced Pickup racing. Still featuring commercial versions of pickup trucks, drivers this year faced challenges requiring more strength and agility, alongside their inherent speed. Thus, the four new competition classes were Basic, Advanced Pickup, Advanced SUV, and Expanded.
PVOIL VOC 2023 included a record-breaking 15 race tracks, with three entirely new ones and seven redesigned tracks. PVOIL VOC 2023 marked the return of many high-quality international racers from South Korea, Poland, and Thailand, adding drama to the competition and demonstrating the event's appeal not only to athletes but also to audiences in Vietnam and the region.
The participating teams engaged in thrilling competitions with over 600 matches to vie for victory and cash prizes totaling more than 500 million dong (20,833 US dollars).
Audiences attending the races had the opportunity to directly drive the new car models introduced to the market under the guidance of experienced drivers. This year, these came from the Subaru and Isuzu brands on off-road tracks simulating some of the competition's challenges, presenting real-life challenges of operating vehicles in everyday scenarios./.
Story: Cong Dat
Photos: Khanh Long/VNP
Translated by Nguyen Tuoi