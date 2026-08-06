Exploring the Untouched Beauty of Bau Da Forest

06/08/2026

Local authorities are working to preserve the forest's ecological value and develop its tourism potential, creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The journey to Bau Da Wetland Forest feels like stepping into a traditional ink-wash painting, with its untouched landscape and serene atmosphere. The seamless blend of forest and water, together with its rich biodiversity, has created a distinctive and thriving ecosystem.

As visitors venture deeper into the forest toward the surrounding hills, the scenery becomes even more enchanting. Flocks of swifts can be seen nesting in centuries-old trees, while the songs of birds and the rustling leaves combine to create a vibrant symphony of nature, offering an unforgettable glimpse of one of Dak Lak's best-preserved natural treasures.

Tourists explore Bau Da wetland forest. Photo: Tuong Quan/VNA

Lotuses grow year-round in Bau Da wetland forest.Photo: Tuong Quan/VNA

By Tuong Quan