Exploring the Muong Culture in Hoa Binh



Thanks to his efforts in preserving Muong culture, Vu Duc Hieu was awarded the Jeonju International Award in 2020. This award, sponsored by Jeonju City in South Korea, aims to encourage and promote activities of people worldwide in promoting, preserving, and conserving intangible cultural heritages. The award recognizes the persistent efforts of a Vietnamese artist who relentlessly pursues the preservation of Muong culture". The Lang House in the Muong Cultural Space Museum - the first private museum in Vietnam dedicated to Muong culture. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Preservation and Promotion of Muong Cultural Values

Many cultural values of the Muong are falling into oblivion due to time and changing lifestyles. In response to this situation, Hoa Binh Province has implemented various measures to effectively preserve and promote these Muong cultural values.

Nguyen Phi Long, Secretary of the Hoa Binh Provincial Party Committee, stated that despite the challenges in terms of resources, the province considers this an urgent task and is determined to mobilize resources for investment, management, protection, exploration, and promotion of the values and heritages of traditional culture and archaeological cultural heritage associated with sustainable tourism development. This effort aims to contribute to the socio-economic development, improve the material and spiritual lives of the people, and invest in resources and infrastructure for research, collection, preservation, and promotion of the cultural heritage of the Muong and Hoa Binh culture.





In recent years, thanks to the successful conservation and promotion of Muong cultural values, Lac Son District has established a healthy and culturally rich environment that contributes to educating the people about their historical traditions.

Bui Van Duong, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lac Son District, said, “At present, the awareness about ethnic cultural values has been raised. Therefore, the district has set a target that 20% of the Muong will be able to write Muong script by 2025, 85% of the Muong will wear their traditional costumes and use them regularly on occasions such as festivals and the New Year celebration.

Students in secondary and high schools will wear traditional Muong costumes at least two days per week. Lac Son District will expand the scale of organizing cultural and sports festivals, Independence Day festivals, and invest in developing models for preserving traditional cultural villages associated with community tourism.

Quyet Thang High School in Lac Son District is an exemplary case. In 2019, the school established a club to preserve the Muong cultural identity, engaging in six main areas of folk songs, costumes, musical instruments, cuisine, traditional games, and folk culture. In addition, the club also organizes Muong writing classes for its members. To date, the club has attracted over 300 students who regularly participate in artist performances during school and local cultural festivals and events.

Students from Quyet Thang High School (Lac Son - Hoa Binh) studying Muong gongs in class. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP



Bui Thi Huong, the head of the club, stated, “The club was established with the aim of educating students about the importance of preserving and promoting the unique culture of the Muong. Through these activities, we nurture students' love and responsibility for the conservation of traditional values”.

In 2023, Hoa Binh Province issued the plan on preservation and promotion of the cultural values of the Muong ethnic group and the Hoa Binh culture for the 2023-2030 period. The plan aims to continue researching, preserving, and promoting the cultural heritage and beautiful traditions of the Muong, as well as contributing to the promotion and introduction of the Hoa Binh region and its people. The plan also aims to develop unique tourism products to attract domestic and international tourists.

In the near future, Hoa Binh Province will focus on renovating and enhancing the landscape of the national relics of Xom Trai Cave (Tan Lap Commune) and Mai Da Lang Vanh (Yen Phu Commune) in Lac Son District which are important relics of Hoa Binh culture, with the goal of compiling a dossier to submit to the Prime Minister for classification as a special national relic and eventually proposing them to be listed as a cultural heritage site by UNESCO.