Exploring Cat Ba National Park

15/04/2024

The scenic forest path leads to Cat Ba National Park.

Cat Ba National Park is one of the largest biosphere reserves in the world. This place harbors incredibly unique values with diverse ecosystems of both forests and seas. Visitors to Cat Ba National Park will have experiences exploring dynamic ecosystems and diverse flora and fauna.

Cat Ba National Park was established in 1986 with an area of 15,200ha covering the entire island. It is home to many marine ecosystems, terrestrial forests, mangroves, rare and precious flora and fauna, and is also the habitat of many wild animals, including Cat Ba langurs, flying squirrels, red-faced monkeys, and king cobras. The national park also has numerous caves, including Quan Y (Military Hospital) and Trung Trang, which are among the most beautiful caves in Vietnam.



Visitors to Cat Ba National Park will have extremely interesting experiences. Activities such as long-distance hiking will allow visitors to explore trails ranging from easy to challenging. The most popular long-distance hiking trails include the trail to the summit of Ngu Lam Mountain, the trail to Trung Trang Cave, and the trail to the fishing village of Cat Ba.



Foreign tourists visit and learn about various specimens of sea creatures in Cat Ba National Park. For those who love exploring the sea, they can choose to kayak. This is a great way to discover the islands and bays around Cat Ba Island. Another exciting experience not to be missed is diving in Lan Ha Bay, as it is one of the best diving spots in Vietnam with a colorful marine ecosystem. For adventurous travelers, many locations on Cat Ba Island have amazing limestone cliffs for rock climbing.

Along the route, guides from the Management Board will provide guidance and information to tourists.

In addition to these activities, visitors can also visit the fishing village of Cat Ba, learn about the local people's way of life, and enjoy delicious fresh seafood at restaurants in the village.

There are two best times to visit Cat Ba National Park, in the autumn (from September to November), when the weather is clear, cool, and less rainy, suitable for sightseeing and exploration activities. Visiting in the spring (from February to April), is when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom, creating romantic and picturesque scenery, perfect for photography and sightseeing. Cat Ba National Park is a wonderful tourist destination for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. With many activities to choose from, visitors will surely have an enjoyable and memorable vacation here./.

Story: Thanh Giang

Photos: Cong Dat/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh