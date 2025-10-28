Essence of Hanoi - Westlake Lotus Tea

In the heart of Hanoi, a unique cultural treasure awaits: the West Lake lotus-scented tea. More than just a beverage, this exquisite tea captures the very essence of Hanoian life, embodying a refined spirit, meticulous craftsmanship, and a profound reverence for nature.

The craft of making West Lake lotus-scented tea has a long history and is still preserved today by more than 30 families in Quang An Village, Tay Ho Ward.

To craft just one kilogram of this lotus tea, artisans must gather thousands of Bach Diep lotus blossoms from West Lake at dawn. The delicate, fragrant stamens known as "lotus rice" are meticulously extracted and blended with premium Thai Nguyen green tea.

It takes 100–120 lotus flowers to produce just 100g of lotus rice.

Through years of ups and downs, families in Quang An Village, Tay Ho Ward, have preserved the traditional craft of lotus tea scenting.

The lotus tea scenting craft of Tay Ho involves multiple meticulous and skillful steps.

Over the course of 15 to 21 painstaking days, the tea is repeatedly infused and dried until the floral essence permeates every leaf. The result is a refined cup of tea: gently astringent, subtly sweet, and blessed with a pure, lingering lotus fragrance.

The tea used for lotus infusion must be top-grade green tea, often “hook-shaped” leaves from Thai Nguyen.

West Lake lotus-scented tea is a premium product of Hanoi. The brand “Hien Xiem Lotus Tea” was once served at national tea receptions for international leaders.

Quang An Village in Tay Ho Ward is the cradle of this traditional craft. For generations, local families have dedicated themselves to preserving the art of lotus-scented tea and passing down secrets and skills to their children. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, this craft affirms the deep cultural and spiritual significance of lotus tea in Vietnam. Today, West Lake lotus-scented tea is more than a prized drink for special occasions; it's also a cherished cultural gift for international friends. To savor a cup is to taste the essence of Vietnamese culinary artistry and experience the quiet, elegant spirit of a thousand-year-old city.

By Tran Hieu/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



