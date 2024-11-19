“Enough Nutrition” Initiative for Vietnamese Children

Agricultural products from the "sustainable livelihoods" technical program.

World Vision International has been active in Vietnam since 1988, making significant contributions to government efforts in promoting and ensuring child welfare. In 2024, World Vision teamed up with the National Institute of Nutrition to launch the “Enough Nutrition” initiative, aimed at fostering the holistic development of Vietnamese children, focusing on intellectual, physical, and emotional well-being.

In recent years, Vietnam has made great strides in reducing child malnutrition, bringing the stunting rate down from 29.3% in 2010 to 19.6% in 2020. However, the country still faces a double nutritional burden. Children who live in mountainous or ethnic minority areas have a high rate of stunted malnutrition. The rates in the Central Highlands and northern midland are 29.8% and 27.1%, respectively. Simultaneously, the prevalence of obesity among children under five is increasing in both urban and rural areas, while micronutrient deficiencies remain a widespread issue. Adding to these challenges, the growing impacts of climate change are threatening household food security, further complicating efforts to improve child nutrition.

At the launching event of the “Enough Nutrition” initiative in Hanoi.



To tackle these challenges, World Vision International's "Enough Nutrition" initiative is designed to ensure that every child has access to sufficient nutritious food, supporting their healthy development, reducing the risk of disease, and improving the physical, intellectual, and emotional well-being of the Vietnamese population.

Visitors learn about the agricultural products displayed at the conference.

Doseba Tua Sinay, Country Director of World Vision International in Vietnam said, “To implement this initiative effectively, we call on international organizations, development partners, and businesses to join us in planning and optimizing resources for Essential Nutrition Actions. We strongly believe that, with our joint efforts, we can end all types of malnutrition and create positive changes for children, so that every child enjoys life in all its fullness”.

"Message from the Children’s Representatives" by Ly A Phu and Nguyen Le Thanh Phuong.

Singer Ta Quang Thang, together with the children, performed the song of the "Enough Nutrition" initiative.

The main activities of the "Enough Nutrition" initiative consist of improving and enhancing the source of nutritious and healthy food for children through household’s enrichment activities and increase nutrition care practices for child-care providers through communication and community consultation activities; organizing forums to share good practices, lessons learned, evidence and recommendations for promoting the implementation of the government's policies on nutrition and nutrition sensitivity, mobilizing stakeholders' participation and resource contribution in addressing the initiative's priority areas.

WWorld Vision Vietnam and the National Institute of Nutrition sign a partnership agreement to implement the “Enough Nutrition” initiative for the 2024-2026 period.

These activities are being integrated into the 25 area programs' activities in cities and provinces across the country where World Vision operates, including Dien Bien, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Dak Nong and Ho Chi Minh City.



The "Enough Nutrition" initiative is being carried out in Vietnam with a noble humanitarian purpose, aiming for a brighter future for the country's children.

Story: Bich Van Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi