“Enough Nutrition” Initiative for Vietnamese Children
World Vision International has been active in Vietnam since 1988, making significant contributions to government efforts in promoting and ensuring child welfare. In 2024, World Vision teamed up with the National Institute of Nutrition to launch the “Enough Nutrition” initiative, aimed at fostering the holistic development of Vietnamese children, focusing on intellectual, physical, and emotional well-being.
In recent years, Vietnam has made great strides in reducing child malnutrition, bringing the stunting rate down from 29.3% in 2010 to 19.6% in 2020. However, the country still faces a double nutritional burden. Children who live in mountainous or ethnic minority areas have a high rate of stunted malnutrition. The rates in the Central Highlands and northern midland are 29.8% and 27.1%, respectively. Simultaneously, the prevalence of obesity among children under five is increasing in both urban and rural areas, while micronutrient deficiencies remain a widespread issue. Adding to these challenges, the growing impacts of climate change are threatening household food security, further complicating efforts to improve child nutrition.
Doseba Tua Sinay, Country Director of World Vision International in Vietnam said, “To implement this initiative effectively, we call on international organizations, development partners, and businesses to join us in planning and optimizing resources for Essential Nutrition Actions. We strongly believe that, with our joint efforts, we can end all types of malnutrition and create positive changes for children, so that every child enjoys life in all its fullness”.
The main activities of the "Enough Nutrition" initiative consist of improving and enhancing the source of nutritious and healthy food for children through household’s enrichment activities and increase nutrition care practices for child-care providers through communication and community consultation activities; organizing forums to share good practices, lessons learned, evidence and recommendations for promoting the implementation of the government's policies on nutrition and nutrition sensitivity, mobilizing stakeholders' participation and resource contribution in addressing the initiative's priority areas.
These activities are being integrated into the 25 area programs' activities in cities and provinces across the country where World Vision operates, including Dien Bien, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Dak Nong and Ho Chi Minh City.
Story: Bich Van Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi