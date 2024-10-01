Eherbal Elevates Vietnam's Agricultural Exports

01/10/2024

Eherbal's freeze-drying technology (also known as sublimation drying), a brand under HP Vietnam, is a method of drying vegetables using low temperatures and low pressure to remove water without altering the color, fiber structure, or other nutrients in fruits and vegetables. This technology offers good prospects for increasing the export value of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Founded in 2017, HP Vietnam (HP Vietnam Equipment Company Limited) started as a technology company. Its core team, composed of agricultural experts, was passionate about developing technological solutions for the agricultural sector.

Processing raw materials at the Eherbal production facility.

Le Thi Duyen, the company's director at the time and an agricultural specialist, had traveled extensively to study advanced machinery and technology worldwide. She envisioned a future where Vietnam's abundant agricultural produce could be preserved and processed into high-quality products using advanced technology. With the establishment of Eherbal, Duyen and her team invested in state-of-the-art equipment, including large-scale freeze-drying machines capable of processing up to four tons of produce per day. This technology, still relatively uncommon in Vietnam, enabled Eherbal to produce high-quality powdered fruits and vegetables.

Eherbal's product line includes a wide range of powders such as OmiPure grain powder, NutriPure grain powder, macadamia nut oil, vitamin and detox supplements, as well as powders from various fruits and vegetables, including moringa, pennywort, perilla, carrot, broccoli, matcha, mango, guava, durian and dragon fruit. These products have been certified by the US FDA and meet global export standards.

Inspecting product quality after freeze-drying.

Recently, Eherbal showcased its products at a trade event in Russia, where they received positive feedback from Sayanok Anastacia Urievna, head of the Vietnam Cooperation Development Board of the Russian Association of Exporters and Importers. Eherbal aims to become a leading producer of high-quality herbal products in Vietnam, increasing the value of agricultural products and promoting Vietnam's agricultural exports globally.

Eherbal has established a raw material cultivation area for moringa, perilla and celery, in Trieu Son District, Thanh Hoa Province, and operates a GMP-certified factory in Chuong My District, Hanoi, creating employment opportunities for hundreds of local workers.

Sharing the advantages of freeze-drying and stone grinding technologies, Le Thi Duyen explained that freeze-drying removes water from vegetables at low temperatures and pressures without altering their nutrients, while stone grinding produces fine powders that preserve the nutrients. This combination results in pure, natural, and convenient products. In the next five years, Eherbal aims to become a strong national brand in the agricultural processing industry and expand its exports to the US, Japan, and South Korea./.

By Bich Van & Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh