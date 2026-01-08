Efforts to Lift “Yellow Card”: Vietnam Targets Responsible Fisheries Development

Joining hands with other coastal localities nationwide, the southern provinces of Dong Thap, Vinh Long, and Tay Ninh are determined to have the European Commission’s (EC) “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted by taking comprehensive solutions. Positive changes made so far reflect the strong resolve of local authorities as well as fishermen’s compliance with Vietnamese and international regulations. Fishermen in Phu Yen (now part of Dak Lak province) catch anchovies in nearshore waters. (Photo: VNA)

Mobilising combined strength

Dong Thap province’s fishing fleet operates mainly in the Ba Dong, Vung Tau and South Con Son fishing grounds, with about 60% of vessels having large capacity sufficient to venture into deep-sea areas. To date, 1,291 vehicles have been licensed, equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS), and had their data fully updated on the national fisheries database (Vnfishbase).

A border guard of Dong Thap examines the operation of the vessel monitoring system on a fishing vessel. (Photo: VNA)

To develop a responsible and sustainable fisheries industry, coastal localities in Dong Thap have engaged the entire political system in firmly grasping key areas and intensifying communications to encourage fishermen to comply with anti-IUU fishing regulations. To help raise awareness and ensure strict adherence to the regulations on marine fishing under the 2017 Fisheries Law, the People’s Committees of eastern coastal communes have stepped up information dissemination among fishing communities, which gather 9,838 crew members directly working aboard vessels, to prevent violations.

Ha Tran Phuong Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee in Gia Thuan commune of Dong Thap province, affirmed that local authorities have placed strong and decisive emphasis on communications and education regarding fishing activities and IUU fishing prevention. In addition to broadcasts on the local radio system, information has also been regularly posted on Facebook pages and Zalo groups of the commune and smaller community groups, covering issues related to fishing activities and illegal seafood exploitation.

Border guard officers of An Giang province disseminate information on IUU fishing prevention and control to fishermen. (Photo: VNA)

In Vinh Long province, all fishing vessels have been registered and fully updated on Vnfishbase, with no cases failing to meet registration requirements.



Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Van Buoi noted that IUU fishing prevention and control efforts have yielded positive results thanks to the concerted implementation of management, monitoring, inspection and law enforcement measures, combined with strengthened communications and awareness-raising activities.

The border guard force of Vinh Long has also intensified outreach and support for fishermen through effective community engagement models such as “Safe vessel groups”, “Crew support advisory teams”, and “Cooperative groups for fishing without violating foreign waters”. These initiatives have become useful bridges between border guards and fishermen, helping the community better understand legal regulations, fully recognise the consequences of IUU fishing, and appreciate the importance of safeguarding national maritime sovereignty.

At the same time, the provincial Border Guard Command has instructed border guard posts to regularly organise direct meetings and dialogues to guide fishermen in complying with regulations on vessel registration, inspection and licensing; installing and maintaining stable operation of VMS equipment; keeping logbooks; and following port entry and exit procedures. Intentional violations are handled strictly to ensure deterrence.

Tay Ninh province also implements a policy to support fishermen in upgrading and replacing vessel monitoring systems on fishing vessels. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh province has also implemented policies to support fishermen in upgrading or replacing VMS equipment. Accordingly, vessels registered in Tay Ninh with a length of 15 metres or more operating in Vietnamese waters are eligible for 100% support for upgrading existing VMS equipment that hasn't meet requirements but can be upgraded, with maximum assistance worth 6.8 million VND (nearly 260 USD) per device each vessel. For vessels whose equipment cannot be upgraded and must be replaced, or for new installations, the aid is capped at 23.5 million VND per device each vessel.

Besides, local authorities have pressed on with the dissemination of anti-IUU fishing regulations to raise awareness and compliance among vessel owners.

Strengthening management effectiveness

Decree No. 38/2024/ND-CP regulates sanctions on administrative violations in the field of fisheries, replacing Decree No. 42/2019/ND-CP, dated May 16, 2019. (Infographics: VNA)

To enhance the effectiveness of fishing vessel management in the IUU fishing combat, Dong Thap’s Department of Agriculture and Environment has coordinated with other agencies in examining and handling vessels that lose VMS signals at sea.

Director of the department Le Ha Luan said it will continue advising the provincial People’s Committee to implement urgent measures for eradicating IUU fishing. The department will also continue coordinating with other parties on VMS monitoring to prevent Dong Thap vessels from illegally operating in foreign waters, ensure round-the-clock monitoring, and deal with cases of signal disconnection and boundary infringements.



Sorting seafood at Vam Lang fishing port in Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

In addition, it is working with relevant forces to deploy the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system to ensure the transparency and legality of seafood products for export. This requires all vessels departing from and arriving at ports, as well as seafood purchasing enterprises, to update data on the eCDT.

In the coming time, Luan added, the department will keep working to ensure proper vessel registration and inspection, issue quota-based fishing licences, certify vessels meeting food safety requirements, and update vessel data on Vnfishbase.

Vice Chairman of the Vinh Long People’s Committee Nguyen Quynh Thien (Photo: VNA) “ Vinh Long province will strengthen coordination among departments and localities in IUU fishing prevention, maintain regular briefings, clearly assign responsibilities, and ensure the entire political system remains actively engaged.

At the same time, management of the fishing fleet will be tightened, with forces regularly reviewing, monitoring, and encouraging vessel owners to complete all required procedures. Supervision of vessel movements at fishing ports and border guard checkpoints will be enhanced while unqualified vessels resolutely prevented from operating, and the quality of VMS-based monitoring improved.



Officers from the Long Vinh border guard station conduct communications on combating IUU fishing for fishermen at Dinh An fishing port in Dai An commune, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

Thien admitted that despite the achieved results, IUU fishing prevention and control in Vinh Long still faces certain challenges, including continued cases of vessels losing VMS signals at sea and many vessels registered in the province but landing and unloading catches in other localities, mainly Ca Mau province.

To tackle these problems, the provincial People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Agriculture and Environment to step up monitoring via the VMS system and quickly remind or warn in cases of signal loss, making sure owners and captains follow legal requirements.

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Lam (Photo courtesy of the Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee) “ Specialised agencies will continue coordinating with relevant forces such as fisheries resources surveillance, border guards, the agriculture and environment sector, and fishing ports to tighten vessel management and stringently handle violations. Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Lam

In Tay Ninh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Lam said that specialised agencies will continue coordinating with relevant forces such as fisheries resources surveillance, border guards, the agriculture and environment sector, and fishing ports to tighten vessel management and stringently handle violations.



The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment will also team up with the Department of Public Security to continue reviewing and updating vessel identity data, and supplementing required information on vessel owners in accordance with regulations./.