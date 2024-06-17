Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater

17/06/2024

Nestled within the Imperial City of Hue, Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater beckons visitors to immerse themselves in a unique cultural experience, delving into the history and architecture of the Nguyen Dynasty while enjoying unforgettable performances of court music.

Stepping into the Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater is like stepping into a bygone era, a captivating and enigmatic space. Built around 1826 under the reign of King Minh Mang, it served as an exclusive venue for kings, royal family members, high-ranking officials, and foreign guests to enjoy court theater performances. Despite the vicissitudes of time, the Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater has retained its original architectural integrity, standing as a testament to the artistry and finesse of the Nguyen dynasty’s artisans.

Young people learn about the history of the theater.

Musical instruments on display at the theater's booth.

The Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater is built on a sprawling 11,740m2 campus (including gardens and a theater with an area of 1,182m2 ) and designed in the traditional stilt-house style. The theater has two floors. The first floor is reserved for the king, the royal family, and high-ranking officials to enjoy classical Vietnamese opera (Tuong). This area is luxuriously decorated with rows of gleaming ebony chairs intricately carved with fine patterns. Above, the ceiling is adorned with paintings depicting the Four Seasons and the Four Sacred Creatures, showcasing the power and prestige of the Nguyen Dynasty. The second floor is where the palace maids and eunuchs would watch from. This level features a spacious and airy area, allowing visitors to have a panoramic view of the stage.

