Dutch Expert: Khe Sanh Has the Potential to Become a Unique Coffee Tourism Destination in Asia

10/07/2026

After more than 25 years of advising on agritourism, community-based tourism, and sustainable tourism in over 20 countries, Dutch tourism expert Harro Boekhold believes Khe Sanh in Quang Tri Province has all the qualities needed to become a distinctive coffee tourism destination in Asia.

Boekhold, who proposed the Khe Sanh Coffee Tour concept with the message "Make Coffee, Not War," said the region's unique blend of natural landscapes, historical significance, cultural heritage, and premium Arabica coffee gives it a competitive advantage that few destinations around the world can offer. According to him, these exceptional assets provide a strong foundation for Khe Sanh to develop a coffee tourism experience unlike any other in Asia.

Dutch tourism expert Harro Boekhold says Khe Sanh has all the ingredients to become one of Asia's most distinctive coffee tourism destinations. Photo: VNA