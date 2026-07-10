Dutch Expert: Khe Sanh Has the Potential to Become a Unique Coffee Tourism Destination in Asia
After more than 25 years of advising on agritourism,
community-based tourism, and sustainable tourism in over 20 countries, Dutch
tourism expert Harro Boekhold believes Khe Sanh in Quang Tri Province has all
the qualities needed to become a distinctive coffee tourism destination in
Asia.
Boekhold, who proposed the Khe Sanh Coffee Tour concept
with the message "Make Coffee, Not War," said the
region's unique blend of natural landscapes, historical significance, cultural
heritage, and premium Arabica coffee gives it a competitive advantage that few
destinations around the world can offer. According to him, these exceptional
assets provide a strong foundation for Khe Sanh to develop a coffee tourism
experience unlike any other in Asia.
- By VNP