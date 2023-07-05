DSDHome - Smart Solutions for Homes

05/07/2023

DSDHome, a subsidiary of DSD Architecture Joint- stock Company, is one of the pioneering entities that brings intelligent solutions to future homes, catering to the essential needs of modern and progressive societies. As a result, its prefab models are becoming a trend that meets the evolving demands of the younger population for new living experiences.

DSDHome implements a variety of cabin designs for homestays and resorts. Photo: DSDHome

Modular housing, with its flexibility and adaptability, offers a solution that aligns with the fast-paced lifestyle and changing preferences of the younger generation. These homes are designed to be assembled quickly and efficiently, providing a practical and convenient living space. The modular design allows for customization and personalization, enabling individuals to create living environments that reflect their unique style and taste.

DSDhome focuses on incorporating smart technology and innovative design concepts into residential spaces, aiming to create intelligent homes that enhance comfort, convenience, and efficiency. By integrating cutting-edge technology, automation systems, and sustainable design principles, DSDHome aims to revolutionize the way we live and interact with our living environments.

According to Nguyen Thi Dung, CEO of DSDhome, prefab houses offer several outstanding advantages that make it a growing trend. Specifically, its fast construction time reduces risks during the building process, and it generally has lower costs compared to traditional houses since it avoids exceeding construction budgets and additional expenses. Prefab houses are known for their high aesthetic value, thanks to their scientific and modern design. They ensure functional efficiency while eliminating unnecessary details, creating a harmonious blend of green spaces. Additionally, unlike traditional houses that are immovable, prefab houses can be easily relocated to different locations based on the changing needs of the homeowners.

Although prefab houses have their drawbacks, such as the quality of construction depending on the expertise of the construction team and their relatively lower durability compared to traditional houses, the increasing demand for prefab houses can be attributed to their outstanding advantages.

Dung said that currently, 70% of DSDHome's customers have a need for building a second home for their weekend retreats. Customers in this situation often have limited time to oversee the construction quality and require maintenance and care services for their homes when not in use for several months. DSDhome also offers a buy-back service for apartments to meet the changing needs and desire for refreshing living spaces of investors. Nearly 20% of DSDHome's customers are involved in homestay projects. For this segment, DSDHome offers a 3-in-1 integrated design approach to optimize business operations and space utilization.

The remaining 10% of customers are young couples who are building new homes. Due to the cost of traditional houses, many young couples find it challenging to afford the expenses associated with constructing their own houses. Choosing the prefab model allows these young individuals to realize their dream of having their own apartment or living space at a more affordable cost and in a shorter timeframe.

Currently, DSDHome is known for its short construction time, typically taking only three to five days, once the installation location has been assessed. The prefab houses of DSDHome are constructed and packaged in the factory, ensuring quality control of the construction process. This approach also minimizes construction waste and reduces the need for construction workers to stay on-site for extended periods.

Despite being present in the market for only three years, DSDHome has become the leading prefab housing manufacturer in Vietnam. The company offers various services such as rental services, resort experiences, and eco-friendly projects using prefab houses to protect the environment. DSDHome provides smart solutions for future housing, focusing on environmental sustainability, resource conservation, time and labor efficiency, function, aesthetic appeal, and high human value. Their approach aims to harmonize with nature and deliver homes that are both practical and environmentally friendly.

DSDHome's vision is to replace 40% of the demand for basic construction houses, helping to reduce labor costs, time, and construction waste in the environment. By offering high-quality prefab houes, the company aims to optimize the construction process while minimizing the negative impact of traditional construction on the environment.





A relaxing evening on the porch of a DSDHome prefab. Photo: DSDHome

DSD has been operating in the field of design and construction since 2015 under the brand DSDArchitecture. In 2017, the company established the brand DSDkids for children's furniture, earning the title of Asia's quality service product and becoming a leading children's furniture design and manufacturing unit in Vietnam. In 2021, D SD founded and developed DSDHome expanding its expertise to provide smart housing solutions.

Story: Thao Vy/VNP Photos: DSDHome Translated by Nguyen Tuoi

