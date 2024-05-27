Dr. Truong Thanh Tung: A Scientist for the Community
The path of scientific research and drug development projects has been Dr. Tung's life's work, a journey of learning, working, and dedication. In high school, Tung won second prize at the provincial level and third prize at the national level in chemistry. During his studies at the Hanoi University of Pharmacy, Tung was always an active student union member and an outstanding student. He received the South Korean government's Graduate Scholarship for Excellent Foreign Students (GSFS).
In 2019, Tung returned to Vietnam to work at Phenikaa University, where he found fertile ground to nurture and develop drug projects, applying research results to practical applications in the pharmaceutical industry in Vietnam. While teaching and training students, Tung and his colleagues are working on drug projects, hoping to expand and develop their research group to become a strong and pioneering group in the field of drug synthesis in Vietnam.
I met Dr. Tung at the 2024 National Forum on the theme of "Policies for Youth Volunteers" and the launch of the Central Youth Union's Policy and Legal Advisory Council for Youth. Dr. Tung said that in his role as Secretary and Lecturer of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Phenikaa University, he is involved in the advisory board with the desire to contribute his youthful energy together with Vietnamese youth to advise the government on policies and laws.
Despite his busy schedule, from research in the lab to working with colleagues on drug development projects, teaching students, and participating in Youth Union activities, Tung still dedicates his time to community volunteer work. He has traveled to remote mountainous areas with young people to support the poor in improving their health and preventing diseases.
Dr. Truong Thanh Tung has been recognized for his works with numerous awards, including the title of "Outstanding Young Man Following Uncle Ho's Teachings”, one of the annual "Vietnam’s 10 Outstanding Young Faces Award" in 2023, the "Outstanding Young Teacher of Hanoi" in 2022, and "Golden Globe Award in Science and Technology" in 2021./.
Story: Bich Van
Photos: Tat Son/VNP & Files
Translated by Hong Hanh