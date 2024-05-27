Dr. Truong Thanh Tung: A Scientist for the Community

The path of scientific research and drug development projects has been Dr. Tung's life's work, a journey of learning, working, and dedication. In high school, Tung won second prize at the provincial level and third prize at the national level in chemistry. During his studies at the Hanoi University of Pharmacy, Tung was always an active student union member and an outstanding student. He received the South Korean government's Graduate Scholarship for Excellent Foreign Students (GSFS).

He received his Ph.D. from the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) with a dissertation on drug design methods (LEGOinspired drug design) and discovered a new fluorination reaction under the mentorship of Professor John Nielsen and Professor Søren B. Christensen. Upon completing his Ph.D. dissertation in 2017, Tung began his career as a visiting researcher at the University of Helsinki, Finland. He received a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and conducted research in the US as an assistant professor. Tung has two international patents, authored one textbook, and published 40 scientific articles in the field of pharmaceutical technology in international journals.