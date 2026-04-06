Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong - A Pioneer in Vietnam’s Nanotechnology

06/04/2026

Returning to Vietnam from the lecture halls of Europe, Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong - Vice Dean of the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Phenikaa University in Hanoi has chosen the path of mastering core technologies in Vietnam. As the recipient of the 2024 Golden Globe Science and Technology Award and recognized as one of the ten "Exemplary Young Faces of Vietnam", he achieved more than personal success; his work reflects the transformative stride of Vietnamese nanomaterials technology in a new era.

Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong, currently Vice Dean of the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Phenikaa University, is a recipient of the 2024 Golden Globe Award and a 2024 Exemplary Young Face of Vietnam. Photo: Phenikaa University

A Pioneering Mark in the Digital Age



The year 2024 proved to be a milestone in Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong’s career as he received consecutive honors from the nation's most prestigious awards for young scientists. Behind these titles lies the persistent journey of a scientist born in 1990 with a fierce ambition to master high technology.

In the context of Vietnam’s push to enhance its competitive edge through science and technology, experts like Dr. Huong play a vital role. He is part of the "Brain Gain" wave - intellectuals trained at global technological powerhouses who return to contribute to their country. However, rather than returning as an employee, he chose to be a creator.

His most distinct hallmark is the successful design and fabrication of the first "Made in Vietnam" Spatial Atomic Layer Deposition (SALD) system. Instead of relying on imported equipment costing millions of dollars, Dr. Huong and his research team mastered the core technology themselves, significantly reducing costs and opening doors for domestic students to access advanced tech.

Dr. Huong and his associates successfully designed, fabricated, and assembled the first "Made in Vietnam" Spatial Atomic Layer Deposition (SALD) system. Photo: Phenikaa University

Dr. Huong represents the "Brain Gain" wave - the homecoming of elite talents forged in the world’s leading technology hubs. Photo: Phenikaa University

SALD technology allows for the creation of ultra-thin, uniform nanomaterial layers hundreds of times faster than traditional methods. Crucially, it operates under atmospheric pressure rather than expensive vacuum environments. This achievement is not merely academic; it provides a foundation for practical applications in energy, the environment, and daily life.



The research of Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong directly addresses Vietnam’s most pressing socio-economic challenges: energy and the environment. Photo: Phenikaa University

Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong serves as an inspirational role model in the nation’s development journey. Photo: Phenikaa University

Beyond his portfolio of over 40 international publications and exclusive patents, Dr. Huong places heavy emphasis on mentoring the next generation. He has helped students to publish in international journals and proposed "multi-layered" human resource development strategy that blends international excellence with domestic strength. His message to the youth is clear: science is a path to serve the Fatherland.

Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong - Vice Dean of the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Phenikaa University in Hanoi. Photo: Phenikaa University Despite numerous career opportunities in Europe, he chose to return to Vietnam for a reason that is both simple and deeply patriotic: "I studied using the state budget - using the people's tax money. It is my responsibility to bring that knowledge back to help our people".

Double Valedictorian and the will to serve the fatherland



Born in Can Loc, Ha Tinh Province, Nguyen Viet Huong demonstrated academic brilliance at an early age. He was the valedictorian at the University of Engineering and Technology (Vietnam National University, Hanoi). Later, he received a government scholarship (Project 322) to study in France at INSA Lyon, where he graduated as the valedictorian of both the Engineering and Master’s programs. His doctoral thesis at Grenoble Alpes University was honored by the French Chemical Society as the best of 2019.



Despite numerous career opportunities in Europe, he chose to return to Vietnam for a reason that is both simple and deeply patriotic: "I studied using the state budget - using the people's tax money. It is my responsibility to bring that knowledge back to help our people". This perspective became the compass for all his decisions: turning down high-paying jobs abroad and accepting initial hardships to build a domestic research group.

Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong receives the 2024 Golden Globe Science and Technology Award. Photo: Phenikaa University

Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong and colleagues from Phenikaa University take a commemorative photo at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Photo: Phenikaa University

The SALD technology he developed opens potential for producing next-generation solar cells and storage batteries with lower costs and higher efficiency, creating smart gas sensors that detect toxic gases at ultra-low concentrations, and fabricating durable, highly conductive nano-coatings to replace rare materials.



Dr. Huong (far right) joins the A80 parade. Photo: Phenikaa University

Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong (third from left) with fellow Exemplary Young Vietnamese Figures at the Ministry of Science and Technology. Photo: Phenikaa University

The story of Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong proves that Vietnam has the capacity to nurture and develop worldclass scientific talent when young people dare to dream big and then return to Vietnam. For him, science knows no borders, but a scientist has a Fatherland - and it is in the Fatherland that knowledge is transformed into sustainable value./.

Story: Hoang Nhi

Photos: Phenikaa University

Translated by Hong Hanh



