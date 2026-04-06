Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong - A Pioneer in Vietnam’s Nanotechnology
Returning to Vietnam from the lecture halls of Europe, Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong - Vice Dean of the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Phenikaa University in Hanoi has chosen the path of mastering core technologies in Vietnam. As the recipient of the 2024 Golden Globe Science and Technology Award and recognized as one of the ten "Exemplary Young Faces of Vietnam", he achieved more than personal success; his work reflects the transformative stride of Vietnamese nanomaterials technology in a new era.
A Pioneering Mark in the Digital Age
The year 2024 proved to be a milestone in Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong’s career as he received consecutive honors from the nation's most prestigious awards for young scientists. Behind these titles lies the persistent journey of a scientist born in 1990 with a fierce ambition to master high technology.
In the context of Vietnam’s push to enhance its competitive edge through science and technology, experts like Dr. Huong play a vital role. He is part of the "Brain Gain" wave - intellectuals trained at global technological powerhouses who return to contribute to their country. However, rather than returning as an employee, he chose to be a creator.
His most distinct hallmark is the successful design and fabrication of the first "Made in Vietnam" Spatial Atomic Layer Deposition (SALD) system. Instead of relying on imported equipment costing millions of dollars, Dr. Huong and his research team mastered the core technology themselves, significantly reducing costs and opening doors for domestic students to access advanced tech.
SALD technology allows for the creation of ultra-thin, uniform
nanomaterial layers hundreds of times faster than traditional methods.
Crucially, it operates under atmospheric pressure rather than expensive
vacuum environments. This achievement is not merely academic; it
provides a foundation for practical applications in energy, the environment,
and daily life.
Beyond his portfolio of over 40 international publications and exclusive patents, Dr. Huong places heavy emphasis on mentoring the next generation. He has helped students to publish in international journals and proposed "multi-layered" human resource development strategy that blends international excellence with domestic strength. His message to the youth is clear: science is a path to serve the Fatherland.
Double Valedictorian and the will to
serve the fatherland
Born in Can Loc, Ha Tinh Province, Nguyen Viet Huong demonstrated academic brilliance at an early age. He was the valedictorian at the University of Engineering and Technology (Vietnam National University, Hanoi). Later, he received a government scholarship (Project 322) to study in France at INSA Lyon, where he graduated as the valedictorian of both the Engineering and Master’s programs. His doctoral thesis at Grenoble Alpes University was honored by the French Chemical Society as the best of 2019.
Despite numerous career opportunities in Europe, he chose to return to Vietnam for a reason that is both simple and deeply patriotic: "I studied using the state budget - using the people's tax money. It is my responsibility to bring that knowledge back to help our people". This perspective became the compass for all his decisions: turning down high-paying jobs abroad and accepting initial hardships to build a domestic research group.
The SALD technology he developed opens potential
for producing next-generation solar cells and storage
batteries with lower costs and higher efficiency,
creating smart gas sensors that detect toxic gases at
ultra-low concentrations, and fabricating durable,
highly conductive nano-coatings to replace rare
materials.
The story of Dr. Nguyen Viet Huong proves that Vietnam has the capacity to nurture and develop worldclass scientific talent when young people dare to dream big and then return to Vietnam. For him, science knows no borders, but a scientist has a Fatherland - and it is in the Fatherland that knowledge is transformed into sustainable value./.
- Story: Hoang Nhi
- Photos: Phenikaa University
- Translated by Hong Hanh