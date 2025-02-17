Doseba Tua Sinay& His Heartfelt Love for Vietnamese Children

Serving as the Country Director of World Vision International (WVI) in Vietnam since 2021, Doseba Tua Sinay, and the organization has passionately worked to significantly improve the well-being of children and the most vulnerable communities in Vietnam.

Doseba Tua Sinay, the Country Director of World Vision International in Vietnam, is a friendly and approachable person.

In 2022, Doseba Tua Sinay received a commendation from the People’s Committee of Da Nang for his positive contributions to socioeconomic development and humanitarian aid efforts. Upon receiving the award, he donated the prize money to build a house for a family in need. His compassion, coupled with the resources provided by World Vision, has brought hope and encouragement to millions of Vietnamese children, helping them lead healthier, happier lives while confidently facing personal and community challenges. As an Indonesian living and working in Vietnam, Doseba Tua Sinay observed that the two countries share many cultural similarities. Vietnam is a vibrant nation that constantly inspires him in his work to serve vulnerable children and communities here. Each visit to their project areas makes him deeply appreciate the experiences and impact that WVI’s work brings to these communities.



In 2024, WVI achieved notable milestones in supporting vulnerable populations, including children, throughout Vietnam. Children remain the top priority in all local interventions. Doseba Tua Sinay has visited many impoverished rural areas where WVI implements diverse projects in health and nutrition, livelihoods, child protection, and child participation. The most memorable moments for him are the bright, innocent smiles of the children. When Typhoon Yagi recently struck Vietnam, Doseba Tua Sinay and his WVI team responded strategically, providing direct support to affected regions, including Dien Bien, Yen Bai, Hai Phong, and Thanh Hoa. Despite the challenges and risks, he personally visited struggling families to connect with them and share in their burdens. The warmth and affection from Vietnamese children, who regard him as a grandfather or uncle figure, deeply move him and strengthen his love for the people of Vietnam. "Helping children is never enough. What matters most after a storm is ensuring that children and students in Vietnam have safe opportunities to return to school," he emphasized.





Doseba Tua Sinay and WVI have also collaborated with the German Alliance for Development Works (ADH) on the “Enhancing Disaster Resilience for Ethnic Minorities in Dien Bien Province” project. The initiative focuses on supporting disadvantaged families, children, single parents, and individuals with disabilities in 14 target communes. Through various interventions, the project has improved the lives of over 66,700 people, including more than 33,400 children, especially those in the most vulnerable groups. In Yen Bai Province, local residents hold Doseba Tua Sinay in high regard for his heartfelt dedication to the community and its children. Sung Thi May, Vice Chair of the Red Cross in Yen Bai said that they sincerely thank Doseba Tua Sinay and WVI for mobilizing resources to promptly assist families affected by Typhoon No. 3. In addition to emergency multi-purpose cash assistance, WVI supported them with hygiene kits, water tanks, minor repairs to water facilities and schools, training, and communication on safe water and environmental hygiene policies.