Dong Cao Red Pomelos

04/08/2025

Dong Cao Village, nestled in Hanoi's Me Linh Commune, is renowned as the birthplace of the Dong Cao Red Pomelo, a truly unique and significant specialty from the capital's outskirts. Far more than just a fruit, it embodies the rich rural culture and culinary traditions of Hanoi's people.

The Dong Cao Red Pomelo originated from a naturally mutated pomelo tree, discovered and propagated by local farmers. This variety distinctly sets itself apart from other common pomelo types due to its vibrant red peel and characteristic pinkish-red flesh. When ripe, the peel turns a striking orange-red, giving it an attractive and unique appearance compared to traditional varieties.

A panoramic view of a red pomelo orchard in Dong Cao Village, Me Linh Commune (Hanoi) during harvest season. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

In terms of flavor, Dong Cao Red Pomelos have a subtly sweet taste, without excessive tartness, and juicy. Its segments are considered thick, offering a truly delightful and refreshing fruit-eating experience. To produce these high-quality red pomelos, Dong Cao farmers employ meticulous and professional cultivation techniques. Every step, from selecting seedlings and nurturing the trees to harvesting, is carried out with precision and scientific rigor.

Dong Cao village pomelo growers caring for and carefully wrapping pomelos during their growing stages. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The pomelo cultivation process demands patience and dedication. Stages like pruning, fertilizing, and pest control are strictly followed according to technical procedures. The fertile alluvial soil in Dong Cao is highly suitable for growing fruit trees, especially pomelos.

The Dong Cao Red Pomelo is more than just a fruit; it carries deep cultural significance for the people of Hanoi. Gifting this pomelo is a traditional custom that expresses appreciation and a wish for good fortune and prosperity for the recipient. The red color of the pomelo symbolizes abundance and good luck for the new year. The fruit's perfectly round shape is also seen as a symbol of unity and family togetherness. Consequently, the Dong Cao Red Pomelo has become a meaningful and unique gift choice.