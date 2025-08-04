Dong Cao Red Pomelos
Dong Cao Village, nestled in Hanoi's Me Linh Commune, is renowned as the birthplace of the Dong Cao Red Pomelo, a truly unique and significant specialty from the capital's outskirts. Far more than just a fruit, it embodies the rich rural culture and culinary traditions of Hanoi's people.
The Dong Cao Red Pomelo originated from a naturally mutated pomelo tree, discovered and propagated by local farmers. This variety distinctly sets itself apart from other common pomelo types due to its vibrant red peel and characteristic pinkish-red flesh. When ripe, the peel turns a striking orange-red, giving it an attractive and unique appearance compared to traditional varieties.
In terms of flavor, Dong Cao Red Pomelos have a subtly sweet taste, without excessive tartness, and juicy. Its segments are considered thick, offering a truly delightful and refreshing fruit-eating experience. To produce these high-quality red pomelos, Dong Cao farmers employ meticulous and professional cultivation techniques. Every step, from selecting seedlings and nurturing the trees to harvesting, is carried out with precision and scientific rigor.
The pomelo cultivation process demands patience and dedication. Stages like pruning, fertilizing, and pest control are strictly followed according to technical procedures. The fertile alluvial soil in Dong Cao is highly suitable for growing fruit trees, especially pomelos.
The Dong Cao Red Pomelo is more than just a fruit; it carries deep cultural significance for the people of Hanoi. Gifting this pomelo is a traditional custom that expresses appreciation and a wish for good fortune and prosperity for the recipient. The red color of the pomelo symbolizes abundance and good luck for the new year. The fruit's perfectly round shape is also seen as a symbol of unity and family togetherness. Consequently, the Dong Cao Red Pomelo has become a meaningful and unique gift choice.
Despite its many advantages, the Dong Cao Red Pomelo faces challenges in market expansion and brand development. Maintaining consistent quality and preserving the unique characteristics of the variety remain the top priorities for the farmers here.
The Dong Cao Red Pomelo is a testament to the creativity and innovative spirit of Vietnamese farmers. From a single mutated tree, they have cultivated a unique fruit variety that deeply embodies cultural identity and tradition. Beyond being just a fruit, the Dong Cao Red Pomelo also tells a story of the perseverance, dedication, and aspirations of Vietnamese farmers to thrive./.
By Cong Dat/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh