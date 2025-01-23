Dong Ba Market, A Historic & Cultural Landmark in Hue

The charm of vendors at Dong Ba Market. Photo: Le Huy Hoang Hai

Marking 125 years of history, ong Ba Market is both the largest and oldest marketplace in ue. Nestled along the picturesque banks of the uong (Perfume) River, it stands as a bustling center of commerce, providing livelihoods for thousands and showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage of this historic city.

Traditional markets in Vietnam are microcosms of society, reflecting the daily rhythms and cultural intricacies of local life. These busy hubs bring together a diverse array of goods, produce, and handicrafts that embody the unique identity of their regions. Beyond commerce, they serve as living repositories of customs, traditions, and even the distinctive dialects of their communities.

Dong Ba Market has been a part of the lives of Hue residents for 125 years. Photo:

Few markets in Vietnam capture the cultural essence of their region as vividly as Dong Ba Market does for Hue. A stroll through this lively market unveils the soul of the city, offering iconic goods like tom chua (fermented shrimp), mam ruoc (fermented shrimp paste), and me xung (sesame candies), alongside traditional conical hats and seasonal fruits such as a (figs) and thanh tra (a type of pomelo).

Local specialties like he thap cam (a sweet dessert) and the famous un bo Hue (spicy beef noodle soup) are plentiful, while the gentle, melodic voices of Hue’s vendors create an atmosphere of warmth and charm, making every visit an unforgettable experience.

It is a renowned commercial and tourist center in Hue. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

It’s no wonder that Dong Ba Market has evolved into more than a shopping destination, it’s a mustvisit attraction in Hue. After exploring the city's iconic landmarks, visitors are drawn to the market to immerse themselves in its energy, browse for unique souvenirs, or simply witness the vibrant tapestry of daily life. For many, the experience isn’t about making purchases but about soaking in the sights, sounds, and culture that embody the charm of Hue.

The origins of Dong Ba Market date back to the Gia Long era (1802), when a market named Quy Gia Thi (The Market of Returnees) was established near Chanh Dong Gate. The name reflected the return of those who had endured the tumultuous conflicts between the Nguyen Dynasty and the Tay Son forces.



This is a place that sells famous specialties of Hue, along with a wide variety of other goods. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

In the summer of 1885, the French forces burned down Quy Gia Market following the fall of Hue. Two years later, King Dong Khanh ordered its reconstruction and renamed it Dong Ba Market. By 1899, under King Thanh Thai, the market was relocated to its current site along the Huong River. Therefore, 1899 is widely recognized as the official founding of Dong Ba Market.





Various specialty Hue sauces are on display at the market. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Today, Dong Ba Market spans an area of over 2.27ha, housing more than 2,700 stalls. Stretching along the northern bank of the Huong River, from Gia Hoi Bridge to Truong Tien Bridge, the market offers a diverse selection of goods, from high-end luxury items to everyday essentials. It welcomes between 7,000 and 10,000 visitors daily, including locals and tourists alike.



The market sells everything, from luxury items to everyday goods. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

For more than a century, Dong Ba Market has stood as a witness to history’s ebb and flow while remaining a beloved place for the people of Hue. Today, it thrives as a vital commercial and tourism hub for the city, Thua Thien Hue Province, and Vietnam’s central region. Alongside Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Xuan Market in Hanoi, Dong Ba Market is celebrated as one of Vietnam’s most iconic traditional markets, embodying the enduring spirit of the nation’s culture and history.



Foreign tourists explore Dong Ba Market. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

By Thanh Hoa/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi