DK1 - 35 Years Steadfast at the Forefront of the Waves

20/05/2024

Amidst the tumultuous waves of the southern continental shelf of Vietnam, for the past 35 years, the DK1 platform has stood steadfast, resolute, and proud like a “steel fortress”. The generations of officers and soldiers stationed at DK1 have always held their weapons firmly, standing firm against the waves to ensure that the national flag of Vietnam flies high, asserting the unwavering sovereignty over the islands and seas of the nation.

Currently, the DK1 platforms have been equipped with modern facilities, effectively meeting the assigned tasks. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP



In the years from 1987 to early 1988, many complex developments regarding sovereignty in the East Sea happened. Therefore, in October 1988, the Party Committee and the High Command of the Naval Forces assigned the 171st Naval Brigade and the 129th Navy Squadron to build the economic-scientific-technical-service complexes (DK1). This initiative aimed to protect the sovereignty of the country's maritime areas and continental shelf as well as to achieve strategic objectives for the maritime economy development.

In July 1989, the first DK1 platform was constructed in the Phuc Tan cluster. Since then, there have been 15 DK1 platforms built in clusters including Ba Ke, Phuc Tan, Que Duong, Tu Chinh (Vanguard), Phuc Nguyen, Huyen Tran, and the Ca Mau shoals. Together, they form a steel belt, serving as strongholds to safeguard the sovereignty of the southern continental shelf of the nation and ensure peace for resource exploration in the continental shelf.

Cadres and soldiers on the DK1/18 platform welcome the delegation. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

The meteorological conditions in the DK1 area are highly complex, characterized by frequent heavy waves and strong winds. From October to January, storms often occur, posing dangers to the operations of ships and floating facilities at sea. Despite living and working in harsh weather conditions with rough seas and strong winds, the officers and soldiers on the DK1 platforms always uphold the spirit of unity, courage, and unwavering determination, steadfastly clinging to their platforms.

Thanks to the attention and support from the Party, the State, and the Ministry of National Defense, the material and spiritual lives of officers and soldiers on the DK1 platforms have seen significant improvements over time. They actively overcome difficulties, increase production, and proactively source food supplies.

Designated areas have been allocated on the platforms for agricultural production to ensure hygiene and separation from the living quarters of officers and soldiers. These areas are utilized to the fullest extent by officers and soldiers to cultivate vegetables and raise animals such as pigs, chickens, and ducks.

As a result, the meals for officers and soldiers on the platforms consist of a diverse type of food, ensuring nutrition and meeting the needs for daily activities, training, and readiness for combat.

Nowadays, all platforms are equipped with communication devices to help soldiers communicate with their families. The platforms are also equipped with solar power systems to provide electricity for training and daily activities. Since the investment in solar energy systems, the living conditions of officers and soldiers on the DK1 platforms have significantly improved. Their material and spiritual lives are ensured, allowing them to work with peace of mind and fulfill their assigned tasks effectively.

Over the past 35 years, with the spirit of unity, determination, and resilience in overcoming challenges, the generations of officers and soldiers stationed on DK1 platforms have upheld the tradition of "As long as there are people, there are platforms".

Standing firm amidst the open sea, safeguarding every inch of the homeland's waters, they serve as a solid foundation for fishermen venturing offshore, anchoring them to the sea.

By Nguyen Luan/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi