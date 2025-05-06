Designer Nhat Thuc Makes His Mark with “Quy” Show

06/05/2025



Nhat Thuc's latest “Quy” show is inspired by the tortoise, one of the four sacred mythical creatures - the dragon, the kylin, the tortoise and the phoenix, central to Southeast Asian mythology and symbolizing good fortune. This follows his successful shows featuring phoenix-inspired designs in 2021, kylin-inspired creations in 2022, and dragon-themed pieces in 2023.

Nhat Thuc is known for his unique collections inspired by diverse Vietnamese themes, from traditional opera and water puppetry to mountain flowers, pottery, calligraphy, lotus silk, the colors of fashion, storks, and highland greens.

Designer Nhat Thuc and his child models greet the audience.

Passionate about traditional clothing, Nhat Thuc creates innovative and striking Ao dai and other designs that capture the essence of Vietnamese culture. He skillfully blends traditional elements, ancient patterns, and folk imagery into each piece, developing a distinctive and recognizable style.

Nhat Thuc explained that the tortoise symbolizes longevity and eternity, hence the Vietnamese saying "live as long as a tortoise". The image of a tortoise carrying a crane, often seen in temples and pagodas, represents the harmony of yin and yang and enduring strength. Similarly, the tortoise carrying a stele, like those at Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - The First National University of Vientam), signifies the lasting legacy of top scholars. With its domed carapace representing the sky and flat underside symbolizing the earth, the tortoise embodies a powerful connection to both.

Inspired by these sacred meanings, Nhat Thuc's "Quy" show features three distinct collections, each reflecting traditional cultural values while exploring unique artistic styles.

The opening performance of the show.

Nhat Thuc's "Ao Dai Quy" collection reimagines the tortoise motif as it appeared during the Nguyen Dynasty, incorporating traditional Vietnamese patterns like tam son thuy ba, and waves into classic Ao dai silhouettes. His "Quy Gala" collection, on the other hand, presents Asian-inspired formal wear featuring tortoises carrying sutras amidst waves and Nguyen Dynasty tam son thuy ba patterns. Using a palette of white, blue, and silver, this collection evokes the element of water.

Designer Nhat Thuc participates in a performance in the show.

As for the "Quy Personality" collection, Nhat Thuc cleverly incorporates elements and personal echoes, folk motifs to breathe soul into each outfit. The "Quy Personality" collection includes impressive, modern designs but still retain the breath of traditional culture.

A model performs dance moves to enhance the beauty of the costumes in the collections.

Nhat Thuc frequently features child models in his fashion shows. Through his collections and annual children's fashion shows, he hopes to educate and inspire the next generation about their nation's heritage./.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh