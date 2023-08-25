David Thomas and Friends

Artist Nguyen The Son, who had works exhibited said, "When viewing David’s graphic works, I can feel the limitless creativity of the artist. The paintings reproduced from film negatives about his Parkinson's disease convey a very human message about life". Many of David’s artworks displayed in Vietnam during this exhibition were part of his graphic work during the period when he fought against Parkinson's disease, a condition determined to be one of the consequences of his exposure to Agent Orange during the war in Vietnam.

His art exhibition not only expresses his love for Vietnam, but also serves as a protest against war and denounces the consequences of Agent Orange on the Vietnamese people. When combined with the artworks of Vietnamese artists, the exhibition demonstrated the powerful healing and reconciliation nature of art.