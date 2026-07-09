Da Nang Develops Ngoc Linh Ginseng Genetic Resources
Supplying more than 200,000 seedlings each year, Da Nang
is expanding its medicinal herb industry while preserving the genetic resources
of Vietnam's prized Ngoc Linh ginseng.
The Ngoc Linh Ginseng and Medicinal Herb Development Center, under the Da Nang Department of Agriculture and Environment, manages more than 50 hectares of natural forest in Tra Linh Commune at an elevation of about 1,800 meters above sea level. The center is responsible for conserving and developing the original genetic resources of Ngoc Linh ginseng, one of Vietnam's most valuable medicinal plants.
Each year, the center cultivates more than 200,000 Ngoc
Linh ginseng seedlings for the market, helping establish concentrated medicinal
herb production areas and ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality planting
stock. Its work also supports the long-term conservation of the species through
the protection of wild ginseng plants and the development of sustainable
propagation techniques.
These efforts are contributing to the growth of Da Nang's medicinal herb
sector while advancing the city's goal of becoming one of Vietnam's leading
centers for the medicinal herb industry.
By Do Truong