Da Nang Develops Ngoc Linh Ginseng Genetic Resources

09/07/2026

Supplying more than 200,000 seedlings each year, Da Nang is expanding its medicinal herb industry while preserving the genetic resources of Vietnam's prized Ngoc Linh ginseng.

The Ngoc Linh Ginseng and Medicinal Herb Development Center, under the Da Nang Department of Agriculture and Environment, manages more than 50 hectares of natural forest in Tra Linh Commune at an elevation of about 1,800 meters above sea level. The center is responsible for conserving and developing the original genetic resources of Ngoc Linh ginseng, one of Vietnam's most valuable medicinal plants.

Each year, the center cultivates more than 200,000 Ngoc Linh ginseng seedlings for the market, helping establish concentrated medicinal herb production areas and ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality planting stock. Its work also supports the long-term conservation of the species through the protection of wild ginseng plants and the development of sustainable propagation techniques.

These efforts are contributing to the growth of Da Nang's medicinal herb sector while advancing the city's goal of becoming one of Vietnam's leading centers for the medicinal herb industry.

The Ngoc Linh Ginseng and Medicinal Herb Development Center cultivates more than 200,000 Ngoc Linh ginseng seedlings each year, helping ensure a reliable supply of high-quality planting stock for the market. Photo: Do Truong/VNA

A mature Ngoc Linh ginseng root lies hidden beneath the forest floor in its natural habitat. Photo: Do Truong/VNA

Technical staff at the Ngoc Linh ginseng nursery conduct daily inspections and monitor environmental conditions to ensure optimal growing conditions for the seedlings. Photo: Do Truong/VNA

By Do Truong