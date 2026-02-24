Da Nang – A Coastal City in Spring Colours

In recent years, Da Nang has become a popular Tet destination for families thanks to its harmonious blend of beaches, mountains and a modern urban landscape.

Early-year weather is pleasant, suitable for outdoor activities. Visitors can explore Ba Na Hills, stroll along My Khe Beach, visit the Son Tra Peninsula or admire the Dragon Bridge – a symbol of the youthful and dynamic city.

Da Nang also serves as a convenient gateway to nearby destinations such as Hoi An and Hue, creating a well-rounded spring travel itinerary. During Tet, the city is decorated with spring flowers, lanterns and street cultural activities, offering a balance between modern vibrancy and traditional warmth.