Da Dia Reef - A Magnificent Symphony from Stone and Sea
In central Vietnam, Da Dia Reef in Tuy An Dong Commune, Dak Lak Province stands out as a rare geological wonder. The basalt columns stacked in giant steps along the coastline not only create a stunning landscape but also serve as a natural "book" that tells the story of the earth’s history over millions of years.
Da Dia Reef was formed by volcanic activity millions of years ago. As lava flows met the ocean, they cooled and contracted, creating regular cracks that split into countless hexagonal basalt columns. Over time, ocean waves and wind eroded the rock, exposing the magnificent structure that visitors can see today.
Beyond its unique appearance, Da Dia Reef holds immense scientific value. For geologists, it is a living testament to the Earth's crustal changes. For visitors, each layer of rock is like a page of history, helping them visualize the unpredictable movements of nature.
The harmony between the stone and the sea makes the landscape even more spectacular. When the tide is in, the ocean water covers the natural steps, creating a scene like floating stone tables. When the tide recedes, the entire rock formation is revealed, inviting visitors to step down and explore every detail.
Local guides often tell stories, from legends associated with the reef to geological knowledge. This makes the visit not just a simple sightseeing trip but also a journey of cultural and scientific discovery.
Da Dia Reef is also a favorite destination for photographers. Depending on the angle, it offers different kinds of beauty: a sweeping vista of the vast blue sea and sky, or an intricate close-up of each hexagonal column. Many photographers consider it an "open-air gallery" arranged by nature.
With its harmonious blend of geological, scenic, and cultural value, Da Dia Reef is increasingly cementing its position on Vietnam’s tourism map. In 1998, it was recognized as a national natural landmark. Today, this site aims to become a major international tourist destination, attracting visitors who love nature, photography, and scientific discovery.
Da Dia Reef is about 50m wide and stretches over 2km, next to a 3km-long crescent-shaped white sand beach. It is one of the few similar geological phenomena in the world, alongside Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland and Fingal’s Cave in Scotland.
By Cong Dat/VNP - Translated by Hong Hanh