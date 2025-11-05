Da Dia Reef - A Magnificent Symphony from Stone and Sea

05/11/2025

In central Vietnam, Da Dia Reef in Tuy An Dong Commune, Dak Lak Province stands out as a rare geological wonder. The basalt columns stacked in giant steps along the coastline not only create a stunning landscape but also serve as a natural "book" that tells the story of the earth’s history over millions of years.

Da Dia Reef was formed by volcanic activity millions of years ago. As lava flows met the ocean, they cooled and contracted, creating regular cracks that split into countless hexagonal basalt columns. Over time, ocean waves and wind eroded the rock, exposing the magnificent structure that visitors can see today.

Coastal fishing villages still maintain a traditional way of life.



The dark, tightly stacked rock formations, resembling giant plates, evoke the image of a "stone staircase" leading from the land into the sea. From above, the entire reef looks like glistening dragon scales in the sunlight, appearing both majestic and soft.

Beyond its unique appearance, Da Dia Reef holds immense scientific value. For geologists, it is a living testament to the Earth's crustal changes. For visitors, each layer of rock is like a page of history, helping them visualize the unpredictable movements of nature.



Da Dia Reef - an unmissable destination in central Vietnam.

The perfect arrangement of the basalt columns.

The harmony between the stone and the sea makes the landscape even more spectacular. When the tide is in, the ocean water covers the natural steps, creating a scene like floating stone tables. When the tide recedes, the entire rock formation is revealed, inviting visitors to step down and explore every detail.

Local guides often tell stories, from legends associated with the reef to geological knowledge. This makes the visit not just a simple sightseeing trip but also a journey of cultural and scientific discovery.

Da Dia Reef is also a favorite destination for photographers. Depending on the angle, it offers different kinds of beauty: a sweeping vista of the vast blue sea and sky, or an intricate close-up of each hexagonal column. Many photographers consider it an "open-air gallery" arranged by nature.

A panoramic view of Da Dia Reef from above.



Not far from the reef are coastal fishing villages. Life here still retains many traditional features, from the fishing trade to the prayer festivals held at the start of the fishing season. Visitors can join local fishermen on their boats, experience the rhythm of life at sea, and enjoy fresh seafood right on the spot.

With its harmonious blend of geological, scenic, and cultural value, Da Dia Reef is increasingly cementing its position on Vietnam’s tourism map. In 1998, it was recognized as a national natural landmark. Today, this site aims to become a major international tourist destination, attracting visitors who love nature, photography, and scientific discovery.

A traditional fisherman's festival at Da Dia Reef.

The harmonious blend of majestic rock and gentle sea.

Layers upon layers of hexagonal rock columns stand out in the sunlight.

Da Dia Reef is about 50m wide and stretches over 2km, next to a 3km-long crescent-shaped white sand beach. It is one of the few similar geological phenomena in the world, alongside Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland and Fingal’s Cave in Scotland.

By Cong Dat/VNP - Translated by Hong Hanh