Con Dao – Unlocking Its Potential

19/11/2024





Con Dao District is an archipelago of 16 large and small islands in Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, located in the southern waters of the East Sea of Vietnam. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Con Dao, often referred to as Vietnam's "spendthrift island," has a strategic location near major international shipping lanes and holds significant advantages for maritime economic development, including marine tourism, fisheries logistics, oil and gas, and maritime transport. If these potentials are harnessed and supported by sustainable development mechanisms, this island district could soon become a standout hub for maritime economic growth in both the Southeast region and the entire country.

Con Dao is an island district of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, located 185 km from the city of Vung Tau, 230 km from Ho Chi Minh City, and 83 km from the mouth of the Hau River (Tran De District, Soc Trang Province). The total natural land area of the district is approximately 7,578ha, encompassing 16 large and small islands. Due to its unique position, Con Dao not only has advantages in maritime economic development but also plays a crucial role in national defense and security strategies.

Historically, Con Dao has been depicted by major international media as one of the most mysterious and alluring islands on the planet. During the wars, it was notorious and called "hell on earth,". Today it is celebrated as a paradise that is highly attractive to Vietnam's tourism industry.

Nowadays Con Dao is recognized as a tourist destination featuring stunning, untouched beaches and fresh air, often likened to a vacation paradise. Additionally, Con Dao is a complex of historical, cultural, and revolutionary sites of national and international significance, symbolizing the patriotic spirit of the Vietnamese people.

According to the development guidelines up to 2030, the government has designated Con Dao as a distinctive and unique tourist island with national and international prominence. The vision includes creating a diverse and attractive tourism environment, urban service facilities, and marine-ecological settings that promote sustainable development while preserving the island's natural and historical resources. This approach aims to attract tourists, residents, and investment sources for development.

At the local level, Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province has organized the development of the “Con Dao Development Plan up to 2030, Vision to 2045.” The goal by 2030 is to mobilize and efficiently utilize resources for investment and development, effectively uncover Con Dao’s potentials and advantages, complete an infrastructure, and establish a strong foundation for high-quality tourism and services. This is based on emphasizing efficiency, quality, and sustainable development requirements, improving the quality of life for residents, and ensuring social equity. By 2045, the vision is for Con Dao to become a high-quality marine-ecological tourism area with regional and international standards, a specially protected national historical site that honors and educates people about historical traditions, a diverse ecosystem conservation area for forests and seas, and to fulfill important national defense and security roles.

Recognizing tourism as the local economic spearhead, Con Dao District has collaborated with various departments to organize numerous cultural, sports, and festival events of national significance and diversifying tourism products based on the unique cultural, historical, and natural values of Con Dao. Focus areas include eco-tourism, beach resorts, wellness and rehabilitation centers, physical therapy and health care, visits to small islands, natural heritage experiences, and exploring historical and cultural values. The district has also intensified investment promotion, communication, and tourism marketing across multiple domestic and international media channels. It has established links between the Con Dao National Tourism Area and other key tourism development regions within the province, as well as connections with tourism areas in the Southeast, Mekong Delta, and nationwide.

Currently, Con Dao District attracts an average of 2,500 to 3,500 visitors daily. The tourism sector is increasingly asserting its strategic position, making significant contributions to socio-economic development and accounting for over 90% of the local economy's structure. Con Dao currently has 139 active accommodation facilities, offering approximately 2,700 rooms with a capacity of 7,000 people per day and an average room occupancy rate of 40%. This includes international resorts like Six Senses Con Dao.



To enhance accessibility by both air and sea, Con Dao District has proposed to the province to work with Vietnam Airlines to increase flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao, expand connecting ticket sales from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and then to Con Dao, and request the Ministry of Transport to encourage domestic airlines such as VietJet and Vietnam Airlines to maintain the Hanoi–Con Dao route and connect to other airports after Bamboo Airways ceased flights on April 1, 2024. Additionally, Con Dao District has recommended that the Provincial Party Committee and People's Committee expedite investment solicitation and the construction of a new airport to accommodate larger aircraft, ensuring that passenger transportation needs are met.

If Con Dao can effectively unlock its potentials, especially in tourism, it will soon shine as a bright star on Vietnam’s maritime tourism map and within the Southeast Asian region.

Story: Nguyen Tuoi

Photos: Thanh Hoa & Le Minh/VNP