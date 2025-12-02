Colors of Life among Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups

02/12/2025

The photo exhibition “Sac Mau Cuoc Song Cac Dan Toc Vietnam” (Colors of Life among Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups) held at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum (36 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hanoi), has drawn wide public interest.

The event celebrates the 71st anniversary of Hanoi’s Liberation Day and the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union, while also marking 35 years of the Hai Au Club — a vibrant community of talented and dedicated female photographers.

Featuring carefully selected photos by 25 of its members, the exhibition paints a vivid portrait of Vietnam’s ethnic diversity — its people, traditions, and daily rhythms. Through the sensitive eyes of women photographers, ordinary moments reveal their quiet beauty: the laughter of children in the highlands, the reflective stillness of mountain women, and the kaleidoscope of colors found in festivals, labor, and life itself.

This exhibition marks a significant milestone for the Hai Au Club, a collective defined by both artistry and dedication, capturing Vietnam’s beauty through the sensitive, humanistic lens of women. Each photograph offers an authentic glimpse of life, infused with empathy, creativity, and a profound love for the land and its people.

For over 35 years, the Hai Au Women Photographers Club has remained Vietnam’s only active women’s photography collective, achieving remarkable success. Many of its members have received prestigious honors, including E.VAPA and E.VAPA/G from the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, as well as E.FIAP (Excellence FIAP) from the International Federation of Photographic Art. These accolades underscore Hai Au’s distinguished position in Vietnam’s photographic landscape.



While the club is dedicated to its professional pursuits, its members also demonstrate a deep sense of compassion and social responsibility. Every year, the club donates a portion of the proceeds from photo sales, photo books, and exhibitions to charitable causes, supporting people in difficult circumstances - especially victims of Agent Orange.

Members of the Hai Au Club at the exhibition.

By VNP - Translated by Nguyen Tuoi