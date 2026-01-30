Cloud Season on Ma Pi Leng Peak

For the Mong and Nung ethnic communities living around the peak, the arrival of the clouds is a long-awaited event. The season typically begins after the Lunar New Year and lasts until June. During this time, the drifting clouds bring much-needed moisture to the air. This allows the Mong people to begin clearing their fields and sowing new seeds, providing the corn and cassava plants tucked between the "cat-ear" rocks the hydration they need to sprout and flourish.

Beyond its agricultural importance, the cloud season also transforms the landscape into a breathtaking spectacle, drawing visitors from far and wide to explore the sheer scale and ethereal charm of this legendary pass.

Early morning clouds over a small hamlet along Ma Pi Leng Pass.

Clouds hovering over Pa Vi Commune, situated midway up the pass.

By Thong Thien/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh
























