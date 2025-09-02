Celebrating 80th National Day, Vietnam Affirms Its Aspiration for Peace and Prosperity

02/09/2025





A grand ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2025) has been held at Hanoi’s historic Ba Dinh Square on the morning of September 2.

The event was co-organized by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and the Hanoi municipal authorities.



Party General Secretary To Lam delivers the address at the ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day in Hanoi on September 2. Photo: VNA

Leaders, former leaders, international guests, and delegates participate in the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: VNA

Fifteen cannons fire in unison, marking the opening of the 80th National Day parade and march. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Present at the ceremony were leaders and former leaders from the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front. Also present were representatives from various ministries, sectors, organizations, and localities.

The audience featured revolutionary veterans, heroic Vietnamese mothers, heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and labor heroes, generals, war veterans, and former public security officers and youth volunteers. Relatives of martyrs and national contributors, along with outstanding representatives of ethnic minority groups, religions, and overseas Vietnamese communities, were in attendance alongside hundreds of thousands of people from Hanoi and across the country.

Additionally, numerous international delegations were present, including high-level leaders from Laos, Cambodia, Cuba, China, Russia, and Belarus, in a powerful display of international friendship and solidarity.

The ceremony was held in a solemn and grand atmosphere, featuring a torch procession, the flag-raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute, and a key address by Party General Secretary To Lam. His speech affirmed the timeless value of independence and freedom, and the Vietnamese people's aspiration for peace and prosperity.

Hundreds of thousands of people flock to Hung Vuong Street to watch the ceremony and the parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. Photo: Tat Son/VNP



The Vietnam People’s Air Force performs in the sky above Hanoi.

Military hardwares of the Vietnam People’s Army parade through Ba Dinh Square. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

A look at the stunning marching formations. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Parade units march through the streets of Hanoi. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The smiles of the soldiers during the parade. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Chinese military unit at the parade. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Armed Forces of the Russian Federation unit. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Lao People’s Army unit. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

Royal Cambodian Armed Forces unit. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

Crowds line both sides of the street to watch and cheer on the parade units. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Ahead of the parade, crowds pack the streets to greet the convoy of tanks and armored vehicles as they make their way to the staging area.

The parade is live-streamed on big screens placed throughout the city, so spectators can watch the event conveniently. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

People engage with members of the parade. Photo: Tat Son/VNP



A highlight of the event was a massive parade and march involving some 30,000 participants and international forces. The parade served as a powerful showcase of national unity while also introducing new advancements in Vietnam's defense industry.

This historic event has become a new milestone, inspiring Vietnam to continue its steady journey into a new era with the goals of sustainable development and the well-being of its people.





By Tat Son, Hoang Ha, Cong Dat, Thanh Giang & Khanh Long/VNP