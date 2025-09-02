Celebrating 80th National Day, Vietnam Affirms Its Aspiration for Peace and Prosperity
A grand ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2025) has been held at Hanoi’s historic Ba Dinh Square on the morning of September 2.
The event was co-organized by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and the Hanoi municipal authorities.
Present at the ceremony were leaders and former leaders from the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front. Also present were representatives from various ministries, sectors, organizations, and localities.
The audience featured revolutionary veterans, heroic Vietnamese mothers, heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and labor heroes, generals, war veterans, and former public security officers and youth volunteers. Relatives of martyrs and national contributors, along with outstanding representatives of ethnic minority groups, religions, and overseas Vietnamese communities, were in attendance alongside hundreds of thousands of people from Hanoi and across the country.
The ceremony was held in a solemn and grand atmosphere, featuring a torch procession, the flag-raising ceremony, a 21-gun salute, and a key address by Party General Secretary To Lam. His speech affirmed the timeless value of independence and freedom, and the Vietnamese people's aspiration for peace and prosperity.
A highlight of the event was a massive parade and march involving some 30,000 participants and international forces. The parade served as a powerful showcase of national unity while also introducing new advancements in Vietnam's defense industry.
This historic event has become a new milestone, inspiring Vietnam to continue its steady journey into a new era with the goals of sustainable development and the well-being of its people.
By Tat Son, Hoang Ha, Cong Dat, Thanh Giang & Khanh Long/VNP