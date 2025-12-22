Cat-Lion Dance: A Heritage on the Lang Son Frontier

22/12/2025

In the cultural landscape of the borderlands, the cat-lion dance of the Tay and Nung in Lang Son is not just a spring festival performance; it is a symbol of faith, aspiration, and identity. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, this dance is being vividly preserved and passed down.

A panoramic view of the cat-lion dance performed by the Tay and Nung in Lang Son.

In 2017, the cat-lion dance was officially recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. According to Dr. Hoang Van Pao, Chairman of the Lang Son Provincial Cultural Heritage Association, this art form is deeply connected to the beliefs and identity of the Tay and Nung communities, who make up most of the local population. The cat-lion figure is seen as a symbol of good fortune, prestige, and prosperity. During the Lunar New Year, families often invite a dance troupe to perform, believing it will ward off evil spirits and bring a year of peace and prosperity.

The playful cat-lion captivates the audience.

The cat-lion dance combines many elements: music, dance, and fine arts. The rhythmic sounds of drums, gongs, and cymbals blend with powerful yet graceful movements. Props include a vibrant cat-lion head, monkey masks, sticks, swords, and tridents. Each performance has its own unique meaning: praying for luck, honoring ancestors, reenacting agricultural work, or performing thrilling acrobatics through a ring of fire.

A young man moves with strength and rhythm in the dance.

A cheerful and colorful cat-lion dance.

A vivid "rice planting" scene depicted in a cat-lion dance.

Facing the pressures of modern life, Lang Son Province has implemented many activities to preserve this heritage. Since 2021, more than 30 training classes have been held, attracting nearly 200 students, including many young people. Schools in communes and villages have incorporated the cat-lion dance into extracurricular activities and created display corners for masks and dance heads to help students feel more connected to their heritage.

The cat-lion dance captivates every eye.

According to a report by the Lang Son Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the province currently has nearly 100 dance troupes with about 1,000 members, a 20% increase since 2020. Many new clubs have been established in communes like Hong Phong and Yen Phuc, showing the widespread appeal of the movement.

An elderly artisan shares his pride in preserving the heritage with the younger generation.

Not only the government but also the artisans are actively teaching the craft. In Yen Phuc Commune, the cat-lion dance troupe, established in 2018, now has classes for new members as young as 11 years old. This continuity ensures the heritage is not lost but instead has become more integrated into community life.

An exciting and lively cat-lion dance performance.

During current festivals in Lang Son, the cat lion dance remains vibrant, attracting locals and tourists alike. With the collective efforts 5 of the government, artisans, and the younger generation, the dance is not only being preserved but continues to shine as a living testament to the enduring strength of Vietnamese folk culture./.

By Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh

