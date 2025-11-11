Cam Thanh - One of the Most Beautiful Village in the World
Nestled among lush nipa palm forests and tidal creeks, Cam Thanh hums the rhythm of daily life on the water. Bamboo basket boats glide through the Bay Mau Nipa Palm Forest, while local boatmen cast their fishing nets beneath swaying fronds. These poetic scenes perfectly capture what Forbes described when naming Cam Thanh, Vietnam’s eco-village, one of the 50 Most Beautiful Villages in the World for 2025.
In September 2025, Cam Thanh Village was included in the list of the 50 Most Beautiful Villages in the World for 2025 by the Unforgettable Travel Company - a renowned tourism group with offices in New York, London, and many other countries worldwide. This marks the first time an eco-village in Vietnam has received such an honor, affirming the special allure of its nature and indigenous culture.
Located only about 3km from the center of Hoi An Ancient Town, Cam Thanh sits at the confluence of three major rivers - the Thu Bon, Truong Giang, and Lo Canh Giang - before they flow into the East Sea. This unique meeting point of fresh and brackish waters has shaped a distintive mangrove-like ecosystem.
With a total area of over 900ha, including more than 300ha of water surface and canals, Cam Thanh appears as a stunning watercolor painting, featuring endless green nipa palm forests alongside picturesque rivers, creeks, and hamlets nestled beneath the palm canopy.
Locals say that the nipa palms were first brought here over 200 years ago by settlers from the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam. Over time, the plants adapted perfectly to the area’s brackish water and tidal conditions, naturally multiplying and growing into a forest.
Originally spanning about 7ha, the area became affectionately known as the Bay Mau Nipa Palm Forest. Today, it has naturally expanded to more than 100ha, standing as both a vibrant green lung and a signature attraction of Cam Thanh’s eco-tourism landscape.
For generations, the nipa palm forest of Cam Thanh has not only shielded local residents from fierce coastal storms but also served as a habitat for countless brackish-water species.
A visit to Cam Thanh offers travelers a truly unforgettable glimpse into the tranquil rhythm of rural river life. Guests can glide through cool green canopies of water palms aboard round bamboo basket boats, soaking up the rustic charm of the waterways. Here, every moment feels alive - from listening to boatmen serenade visitors with sweet folk songs, watching locals cast their fishing nets, to trying one’s hand at catching crabs beneath the palms.
The highlight, however, is the exhilarating basket-boat dance. With skillful oarsmen spinning their boats in dizzying circles, laughter and cheers echo across the water as thrilled visitors cling tightly to the edge - an adrenaline rush rivaling a theme park ride, yet set amidst a serene mangrove paradise. Today, Cam Thanh has become a beloved destination, attracting both domestic and international travelers, especially during the summer months. More than just a scenic escape, it offers authentic rural experiences, delightful folk games, and mouthwatering seafood dishes - all prepared and served with the warmth and genuine hospitality of the local villagers, from one of the world’s most beautiful villages./.
- Story: Thanh Hoa Photos: Thanh Hoa, Tat Son & Cong Dat/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh