Cam Thanh - One of the Most Beautiful Village in the World

11/11/2025

View from above: Cam Thanh is as beautiful as a picturesque river landscape. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Cam Thanh is a riverine village located right near the sea entrance. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Located only about 3km from the center of Hoi An Ancient Town, Cam Thanh sits at the confluence of three major rivers - the Thu Bon, Truong Giang, and Lo Canh Giang - before they flow into the East Sea. This unique meeting point of fresh and brackish waters has shaped a distintive mangrove-like ecosystem.

Cam Thanh village is nestled peacefully alongside the green canals. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

With a total area of over 900ha, including more than 300ha of water surface and canals, Cam Thanh appears as a stunning watercolor painting, featuring endless green nipa palm forests alongside picturesque rivers, creeks, and hamlets nestled beneath the palm canopy.

Cam Thanh is widely known to tourists for its beautiful, poetic, and tranquil river landscape. Photo: Thanh Hoa & Tat Son/VNP

Locals say that the nipa palms were first brought here over 200 years ago by settlers from the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam. Over time, the plants adapted perfectly to the area’s brackish water and tidal conditions, naturally multiplying and growing into a forest.

Paddling a basket boat and experiencing the exhilarating spin on the floating round boats is an unforgettable experience for visitors to Cam Thanh's coconut land. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Originally spanning about 7ha, the area became affectionately known as the Bay Mau Nipa Palm Forest. Today, it has naturally expanded to more than 100ha, standing as both a vibrant green lung and a signature attraction of Cam Thanh’s eco-tourism landscape.

Tourists explore and experience the fishing and shrimping life of the river region. Photo: Thanh Hoa & Tat Son/VNP

For generations, the nipa palm forest of Cam Thanh has not only shielded local residents from fierce coastal storms but also served as a habitat for countless brackish-water species.

A visit to Cam Thanh offers travelers a truly unforgettable glimpse into the tranquil rhythm of rural river life. Guests can glide through cool green canopies of water palms aboard round bamboo basket boats, soaking up the rustic charm of the waterways. Here, every moment feels alive - from listening to boatmen serenade visitors with sweet folk songs, watching locals cast their fishing nets, to trying one’s hand at catching crabs beneath the palms.



Children from the riverine area enjoy traditional, simple countryside games. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The highlight, however, is the exhilarating basket-boat dance. With skillful oarsmen spinning their boats in dizzying circles, laughter and cheers echo across the water as thrilled visitors cling tightly to the edge - an adrenaline rush rivaling a theme park ride, yet set amidst a serene mangrove paradise. Today, Cam Thanh has become a beloved destination, attracting both domestic and international travelers, especially during the summer months. More than just a scenic escape, it offers authentic rural experiences, delightful folk games, and mouthwatering seafood dishes - all prepared and served with the warmth and genuine hospitality of the local villagers, from one of the world’s most beautiful villages./.