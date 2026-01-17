Bustling Tet Season at Phu Tho Dried Fish Village

17/01/2026

Drying snakehead fish at the Nhu Hang dried fish facility in Phu Tho Commune, Dong Thap Province. Photo: VNA Home to 35 facilities specializing in the production and trade of dried fish, the village supplies markets across Vietnam with a wide range of products, including snakehead, gourami, loach, and catfish, familiar staples on Tet dining tables in the Mekong Delta and beyond.

While production continues year-round, the weeks leading up to Tet bring a noticeable surge in activity. From early morning, families work side by side cleaning, seasoning, and drying fish, as long rows of neatly arranged fillets line village roads and open courtyards. To meet rising holiday demand, many facilities have increased output, extended working hours, and carefully managed raw material supplies to maintain consistent quality.

For local producers, the Tet season represents not only the peak of business but also a source of pride. Over generations, households have preserved traditional drying techniques, blending long-standing experience with improved hygiene practices and modern packaging standards to meet evolving market expectations. Today, dried fish from Phu Tho is distributed to numerous provinces and cities nationwide, reaching both wholesale markets and retail consumers.

Beyond its economic contribution, Phu Tho dried fish village embodies the distinctive cultural rhythm of the Mekong Delta. The seasonal bustle, the scent of sun-dried fish, and the collective effort of the community create a familiar yet vibrant scene as the new year approaches. With Tet 2026 drawing closer, the village is operating at full capacity, ensuring that dried fish from Phu Tho remains a cherished part of family meals and festive traditions across the country.