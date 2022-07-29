Bun rieu cua, Vietnamese Crab Noodle Soup

One of popular dishes during summer days in north Vietnam is bun rieu cua (crab noodle soup).

The main ingredient of the dish is of course crab meat. Crab meat is rich in nutrients that help one lose weight, prevent cancer and that is also good for the heart and eyesight. A female crab is the choice for the dish because of its roe.

The main ingredients of bun rieu cua.



It should select moderate size crabs. The crabs are washed and the aprons are removed. The crab roe is separated and sautéed with onions and oil to become aromatic, rich and custardy.

The crab body and legs are mixed with salt and rinsed before being pounded. The substance is then filtered to remove big pieces of shell. The remaining solution is cooked until it boils and the crab meat forms blocks floating on the water’s surface. The crab meat is taken out and placed alongside the sautéed crab roe.

In order to enhance the flavor of the soup, some people add bone broth. To make the broth have a good color, tomatoes are added. A little vinegar gives the broth a mild sour taste.

When the broth is done, the vermicelli is put into the bowl with the shiny yellow crab roe and chopped scallions on top.

Bun rieu is served with raw leafy vegetables such as lettuce, perilla, marjoram, and banana flowers. With simple ingredients easily found in the countryside, bun rieu is a nutritious and healthy choice on hot summer days.