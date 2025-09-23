Brown Rice in Lotus Leaves

23/09/2025

Brown rice in lotus leaves with beef short ribs is a striking example of how Vietnamese cuisine is evolving in today’s globalized world. More than just a flavorful dish, it tells a story of a refined meeting of tradition and innovation, serving east and west on the same plate.

Lotus is commonly grown across Vietnam and is a key ingredient in many traditional delicacies.

Vietnamese cuisine has always been dynamic, preserving its traditional values while embracing global influences. In that spirit, this unique dish is finding its place on fine dining menus.

More than a simple harmony of fresh ingredients, it reflects culinary creativity, when the culinary essence of Hue meets the of modern western cooking techniques.

Fresh ingredients are essential for making brown rice wrapped in lotus leaves.

This is not an everyday family meal but a culinary creation crafted with care and deep knowledge of ingredients and technique. The dish is built on three main elements, each adding its own character.

The first is the brown rice. Unlike polished white rice, brown rice keeps its bran layer, offering more fiber, nutrients, and a naturally nutty flavor. Here, it is not just steamed, the grains are seasoned with Japanese soy sauce, chili paste, and ground sesame, giving the rice a savory depth and a subtle fragrance.

The second element is the lotus leaf. Inspired by Hue’s tradition of lotus-wrapped rice, the leaf is used not only to enclose the rice but also to gently perfume it. As the rice steams, the heat releases the lotus’s floral aroma. This delicate fragrance lends the dish an air of elegance, light and soothing, perfectly balancing the richness of the filling.

At the heart of the dish are the slow-cooked beef short ribs, the element where the chef’s creativity truly shines. Rather than using traditional braising, the Australian ribs are marinated with soy sauce, chili paste, and sesame, then vacuum-sealed and cooked sous-vide at 57°C for four hours.

Once lightly charred, the ribs are sliced into bite-sized pieces.

The ingredients are wrapped in lotus leaves and steamed to let the The main ingredients of the brown rice in lotus leaves. flavors blend together.



Brown rice wrapped in lotus leaf with slow-cooked beef short ribs.

Brown rice infused with the delicate fragrance of lotus leaf, paired with tender, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth beef short ribs, offers a flavor experience no diner should miss.

Address: SENTE - No. 20 Nguyen Quang Bich Street, Hoan Kiem Ward, Hanoi Hotline: (+ 84) 911.048.920 (+ 84)2432.668.968

By Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi