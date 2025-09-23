Brown Rice in Lotus Leaves
Brown rice in lotus leaves with beef short ribs is a striking example of how Vietnamese cuisine is evolving in today’s globalized world. More than just a flavorful dish, it tells a story of a refined meeting of tradition and innovation, serving east and west on the same plate.
Vietnamese cuisine has always been dynamic, preserving its traditional values while embracing global influences. In that spirit, this unique dish is finding its place on fine dining menus.
More than a simple harmony of fresh ingredients, it reflects culinary creativity, when the culinary essence of Hue meets the of modern western cooking techniques.
This is not an everyday family meal but a culinary creation crafted with care and deep knowledge of ingredients and technique. The dish is built on three main elements, each adding its own character.
The first is the brown rice. Unlike polished white rice, brown rice keeps its bran layer, offering more fiber, nutrients, and a naturally nutty flavor. Here, it is not just steamed, the grains are seasoned with Japanese soy sauce, chili paste, and ground sesame, giving the rice a savory depth and a subtle fragrance.
The second element is the lotus leaf. Inspired by Hue’s tradition of lotus-wrapped rice, the leaf is used not only to enclose the rice but also to gently perfume it. As the rice steams, the heat releases the lotus’s floral aroma. This delicate fragrance lends the dish an air of elegance, light and soothing, perfectly balancing the richness of the filling.
At the heart of the dish are the slow-cooked beef short ribs, the element where the chef’s creativity truly shines. Rather than using traditional braising, the Australian ribs are marinated with soy sauce, chili paste, and sesame, then vacuum-sealed and cooked sous-vide at 57°C for four hours.
Brown rice infused with the delicate fragrance of lotus leaf, paired with tender, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth beef short ribs, offers a flavor experience no diner should miss.
By Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi