Bringing Terraced Fields into Fashion

Through the artistic ideas of the designer, the "Moncheri in Mucacha" collection conveys interesting stories about the four seasons of the year of the scenic terraced fields of Mu Cang Chai. These include, the flooding season, the young rice season, the flowering rice season, and the ripening rice season. Each season carries its own beauty and a unique charm, representing the various emotional states of people when they are joyful or sad.



Inspired by the terraced fields of Mu Cang Chai, Lan Anh has incorporated the ethnic identity into modern products, keeping up with the global trend of sustainable fashion (Eco Fashion) through the use of fabric materials and product decoration. The products in the collection are made entirely from bamboo fiber fabric, an environmentally friendly material that is durable, soft, breathable, and safe for users. This demonstrates that from the selection of fabric materials, the author paid great attention to eco-friendly fashion criteria.

The unique feature of the collection lies in the terraced field patterns on the designs, which are drawn using beeswax on the fabric. "To create these fabrics, Mong women used the traditional beeswax drawing technique," said Lan Anh.

Through this collection, Lan Anh hopes to take the art of beeswax drawing used by the Mong beyond the village and closer to the plains and urban areas. It also aims to bring the art from the hands of these creators closer to fashion-savvy customers both domestically and internationally./.