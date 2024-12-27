Bio LAK - A Journey to Elevate the Value of Indigenous Plants

Bio LAK is Vietnam’s first cosmetic brand to achieve globally recognized Non-GMO certification. It was awarded the Sustainability Prize by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam and the Dutch Business Association during the Ready to Export (R2E) 2023 - 2024 competition, marking recognition of its years of effort.

From a Garden of Indigenous Plants Conservation…

Bio LAK operates as a conservation hub for indigenous plant species, with specialized cultivation and care processes. The garden uses DT 96 soybean seeds to improve the soil and peanut grass to suppress weeds, and fertilizers made from earthworm castings, cow manure, and green waste. It integrates an automated irrigation system while strictly avoiding chemical use.

The Bio LAK conservation project was established to conserve and care for selected native plant species collected from all over the country. Photo: Bio LAK's Files

Initiated in 2016, the Bio LAK conservation project faced its first major challenge which was recovering Vietnam’s traditional plant species. For years, the Bio LAK team travelled across the country to trace, collect, survey, and research indigenous plants for propagation and breeding. Despite many difficulties, their passion for preserving Vietnam’s plant heritage turned the dream of a thriving conservation garden into reality. The Bio LAK conservation garden now has indigenous plants with unique scents, such as indigenous perilla, guava, and scented grass - a modest plant that emits a light fragrance when dried.

Having achieved initial conservation successes, Bio LAK shifted its focus to maximizing the application of Vietnamese plants in daily life. Vietnam boasts a wealth of valuable plants, including species with medicinal properties listed among the world’s rarest. The Bio LAK team finds ways to bring these diverse and abundant indigenous resources closer to human life.



From this conservation garden, familiar herbs like curly perilla, red flower tea, green tea, bead tree, gardenia, wedelia, hibiscus, and Roxburgh fig are harvested to create skincare products that are both beneficial and completely safe for customers.

… To Vietnam’s First Non-GMO Cosmetic Brand

Aiming at consumers who prefer natural and gentle body care products aligned with sustainable development, Bio LAK produces products from indigenous plants and traditional varieties. The brand aspires to spotlight Vietnamese flora in internationally certified beauty products.

With the advantage of local botany expertise, Bio LAK has collaborated with experts in beauty and wellness to research and develop skincare and body care product lines.



Committed to the principle of safety that is “safe enough to eat”, Bio LAK substantiates this through domestic and international certifications. The soil and water used for cultivation ingredients are tested and certified by the Institute of Agriculture Environment (IAE) in Hanoi. Its modern cosmetics production facility is licensed by the Hanoi Department of Health and approved by the FDA (USA), with the registration number 101634.7 for Bio LAK products.

Following rigorous evaluation from raw materials to production processes, Bio LAK’s first products, such as the white champaca floral water, magnolia floral water, perilla powder, white turmeric starch, and herbal mouthwash, received Non-GMO certification. This certification ensures Bio LAK products comply with Non-GMO standards, not containing GMO ingredients. Currently, Bio LAK is Vietnam’s first cosmetic brand to achieve this certification. The Non-GMO Project verified certification reflects the Bio LAK’s stringent production control, from sourcing to finished goods.

Bio LAK lip balm is made from superfood oils such as sacha inchi oil, camellia oil, cocoa butter, and pure centrifuged gac (sweet gourd) oil extract, providing superior levels of beta-carotene and lycopene. Photo: Bio LAK’S Files

For Bio LAK, sustainable development encompasses the entire journey, from preserving Vietnam’s floral and reviving indigenous plant varieties to cultivating balanced ecosystems in their gardens. It also includes crafting gentle product formulas, created by a seasoned R&D team, eco-friendly packaging, and responsible distribution.



According to Vu Thi Thai Ha, CEO of Bio LAK, the plants in each region are most suited to the health and constitution of people within that ecosystem. Leveraging this understanding of local botany, Bio LAK has researched and developed skincare and body care product lines using indigenous ingredients, indigenous knowledge, and modern production technology./. Story: Thao Vy Photos: Khanh Long/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh



