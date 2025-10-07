Binh Son Tower: An Architectural Masterpiece of Ly-Tran Dynasties

07/10/2025

Nestled in the tranquil Tam Son region, beside the picturesque Lo River, a towering structure of deep red brick has stood silently for over seven centuries. This is Binh Son Tower - a quintessential architectural masterpiece from Vietnam's Ly-Tran dynasties (1225- 1400). Today, it holds the esteemed rank of a Special National Relic and has become a proud cultural symbol of Phu Tho Province.

L ocated on the grounds of Vinh Khanh Pagoda, Binh Son Tower is one of the most remarkably preserved ancient Buddhist architectural works in Vietnam. With its distinctive design, sophisticated construction techniques, and profound historical value, the tower stands as an enduring symbol of the Ly-Tran dynaties' cultural grandeur.





Most of the tower's bricks have maintained their bright red color for nearly a thousand years without moss or mold.

Binh Son Tower has 11 stories atop a base tier, reaching a total height of approximately 16.5m. Each successive tier gradually tapers, lending the tower an elegant, upward-reaching form reminiscent of a lotus blossom. The base of the tower measures about 4.45m per side, while the topmost tier is only 1.55m, creating a harmonious and robust sense of balance. The tower has no internal staircase; it is solid, a characteristic feature of devotional stupas or tomb towers in Buddhist architecture.

Binh Son Tower seen from above.

A unique aspect of Binh Son Tower is its construction entirely from hand-fired bricks without mortar. The bricks are designed with interlocking tenons, grooves, and connecting lugs—a refined assembly technique. In total, the tower was built from approximately 13,000 bricks. The strength and durability of this structure have allowed it to withstand the vicissitudes of time, climate, and war.



The bricks on the body of the tower are perfectly squared and cover its entire surface.

The tower's artistic highlight lies in its rich and distinctive system of decorative patterns. The base and the first two tiers are exquisitely carved with motifs typical of the Tran Dynasty, including dragons, chrysanthemums, lotus petals, bodhi leaves, and radiating halos. These elements combine to create a stunning aesthetic ensemble that clearly reflects the Buddhist spirit. From the third tier upwards, the ornamentation gradually simplifies to mainly lines and compact patterns, making the upper sections appear lighter and more graceful. This seamless transition from the sturdy base to the slender body creates an exceptionally harmonious overall design.

In total, the tower was built from approximately 13,000 bricks.

Some researchers believe that Binh Son Tower may have once been a stupa for relics or a repository for Buddhist scriptures, intimately connected with Vinh Khanh Pagoda - a prominent ancient Buddhist center. While clear historical records are scarce, the surviving architectural and artistic vestiges are sufficient to affirm the structure's significant role in the cultural and spiritual life of this region for hundreds of years.

Most of the tower's bricks have maintained their bright red color for nearly a thousand years without moss or mold.

Binh Son Tower - a quintessential architectural masterpiece from Vietnam's Ly-Tran dynasties.

One of the ancient statues at Vinh Khanh Pagoda.

More than just a cultural icon of Phu Tho, Binh Son Tower is a precious architectural heritage for the entire nation. Amidst the currents of change, the tower stands tall as a silent witness, reminding future generations of a prosperous era of Buddhism in Tam Son./.

Tourists admire the architectural masterpiece of Binh Son Tower.

By Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh