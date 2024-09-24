Bat Trang GAIA: A Ceramic Revolution

24/09/2024

Bat Trang GAIA, located in Gia Lam, Hanoi, has begun catering to the unique tastes of today’s youth. Recognizing their desire for personalized, one-of-a-kind ceramics, GAIA has embraced the handmade traditions of Bat Trang to create distinctive pieces that go beyond the ordinary.

In 1992, Bat Trang GAIA was just one of many pottery workshops in Bat Trang Village. Like the others, GAIA mainly made teacups, bowls, and plates for Vietnamese families and restaurants. But when cheap, attractive Chinese ceramics started flooding the market, workshops like GAIA struggled to compete.

In 2014, Nguyen The Hung, a young college graduate, took over his family's pottery business. He wanted to modernize ceramic products for a younger audience.

When GAIA decided to revamp their pottery shop, they were visited by a Japanese customer who worked for a magazine connecting Japanese businesses with Vietnamese suppliers. The magazine was impressed by GAIA's new look, designed by Hung, and recommended it as a reliable supplier. This led to new opportunities for GAIA, as their ceramic products became popular souvenirs for Japanese tourists and were even sold to Japanese restaurants in Vietnam.

Following orders from Japan, GAIA also received orders from the US market. Hung became more confident and determined to pursue the direction of focusing on unique and sophisticated handicrafts.

GAIA’s ceramic products are modern in terms of design, patterns, and functionality. The emphasis is on creating decor elements for modern homes. These elements are constantly updated to keep up with the trends of young people. Bat Trang GAIA also has a line of products featuring hand-painted portraits on ceramics, which is very popular with customers. This is a special product line as it reflects the uniqueness of each item. Currently, customers often purchase this product as gifts for loved ones and special friends./.





The story of change at GAIA is a small one but carries a significant message. The transformation of Hung and Bat Trang GAIA further demonstrates that keeping up with changing trends is a crucial factor for the survival of any business. Instead of selling what they have, Hung carefully studies consumer trends to provide customers with the products they want, based on the company's production foundation.

By Thanh Giang & Thao Vy/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh