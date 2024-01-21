Banh Xeo from Loc Yen

A pancake party unfolded in the lush fruit-filled garden of the ancient village of Loc Yen. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Quang Nam Province is a land rich in produce, where hardworking and skilled locals have crafted many famous dishes such as Quang-style noodles, Cao Lau, Hoi An chicken rice, Cau Mong grilled beef, Banh to, San (cassava) noodle soup, and a must-try delicacy, Banh xeo (Vietnamese pancake) from Loc Yen.



Banh xeo is a traditional dish among the people in Quang Nam, especially in the village of Loc Yen. The process of making Banh xeo by the women of Loc Yen is similar to that in other regions. It involves essential steps like soaking the rice, grinding rice flour, selecting vegetables, preparing dipping sauce, pouring the batter and presenting the dish. However, the Banh xeo from Loc Yen has its unique touches, resulting in a distinct flavor.

For example, the rice flour is made from fragrant, sticky rice grown in the nearby fields. The shrimp used as the filling are small, with crispy shells, and a deliciously sweet and fragrant smell, sourced from the rivers and streams in the region. The accompanying vegetables include herbs, basil, scallions, coriander, water spinach, banana flowers, and Chinese cabbage, mainly harvested from home gardens. The dipping sauce, besides the usual sweet and sour fish sauce, includes a special sauce made from fish sauce, ginger, and finely ground peanuts, giving it a yellow and creamy texture, akin to a tasty and unique sauce, sweet, salty, and rich in flavor.

Loc Yen villagers warmly invite guests to savor the renowned local delicacy. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The presentation of the dish is uniquely charming. The finished Banh xeo is laid on fresh piper lolot leaves, creating a table full of artistry with a harmonious blend of golden shades from the pancakes, vibrant red from the shrimp, pure white from the rice paper, and green from the piper lolot leaves, making it both visually appealing and delightful.

Making Banh xeo. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

It is precisely these differences in ingredients, preparation, and presentation that contribute to the unique and intriguing taste of the Banh xeo from the people of Loc Yen. The freshly poured pancakes are fragrant, crispy, and hot, rolled with thin rice paper and various raw vegetables, especially the fresh mustard greens. The slightly bitter taste of the mustard greens not only prevents the dish from being too greasy but also enhances the flavor of the pancakes.

The allure of the famous savory pancakes from the ancient village of Loc Yen lies in their irresistible appeal. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

When eaten by rolling a piece of pancake with raw vegetables and rice paper, then dipped into the special sauce of the village, the taste is truly indescribable.

By Thanh Hoa/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi