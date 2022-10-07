Ba Den Mountain, the Roof of the South

07/10/2022

Located at an altitude of 986m above sea level, Ba Den mountain is known as the roof of southern Vietnam and the signature attraction of Tay Ninh province. The cable car system of Sun World Ba Den Mountain was developed by Sun Group opened in 2020 and the area has become a magnet for visitors to Tay Ninh.

Van Son is the first cable line in the Ba Den Mountain cable car system which extends from the foot of the mountain to the peak and it is 1,847m long.

We went to Ba Den Mountain on the weekend and were surprised at the number of visitors, including Cambodians. It is quite close to Cambodia and they can go to Tay Ninh by car or motorbike. The distance between the Moc Bai border gate and Ba Den Mountain is only 40km.

From the base to the top of the mountain, visitors can experience both exploration and spiritual tours. The two-line cable car system is built to serve visitors for both types of tourism.

In January 2020, the Guinness World Records recognized Ba Den station, belonging to the Sun World Ba Den Mountain cable car system as "the world's largest cable car station" with a total area of 10,959m2 .

Van Son is the first cable line in the Ba Den Mountain cable car system which extends from the foot of the mountain to the peak and it is 1,847m long. With its 113 cars, it takes only eight minutes to reach the mountain’s summit, compared to a dangerous four-hour trek.

From the cable car, visitors can admire the panoramic view of Ba Den valley with immense green trees as well as looking out over the city of Tay Ninh. Many people have gone cloud hunting and seen beautiful scenery in the early morning.

Right after arriving at the peak, visitors will be at 986m above sea level. Then, they can stop at the 72m-tall “Tay Bo Da Son”, Bodhisattva statue which was carved delicately and is made of more than 170 tons of bronze. It was recognized as the tallest bronze Bodhisattva statue on a mountain in Asia by the Asia Book of Records.

Other places such as the station and the Buddhist art gallery along with the cool natural scenery and fresh air have contributed to enticing visitors to Ba Den Mountain.

Hang Chua cable car route includes 78 cars with a total length of 1,246m, which will take tourists up to visit the spiritual cultural complex. From the cable car, visitors can see the entire system of pagodas on Nui Ba including Trung Pagoda, Quan Am Pagoda, Hang Pagoda, Ba Pagoda and Kim Quang cave which are located in the middle of the majestic mountain.

The statue of Buddha Shakyamuni entering nirvana, lying on the mountainside, or Dai Hong Chung which weighs six tons also are attractions for visitors going to this mountain.