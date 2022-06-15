Ba Be lake

Bac Kan province has made efforts to take advantage of the “treasure” as a motivation for promoting local tourism.

The lake was formed from the tectonic evolution of Southeast Asia more than 200 million years ago and features many unique geological and geomorphological aspects. It is fed by the three rivers, Pe Lam, Pe Lu and Pe Leng. The three rivers meet in Nam Mau commune, Ba Be district, Bac Kan province which creates Slam Pe (in the local language it means three lakes). This is also the origin of the name "Ba Be". It is the only geographical structure that brought together various ecosystems with majestic scenery around Ba Be lake.

Tourists are fascinated by the beauty of Dau Dang waterfall in Ba Be. Photo: VNP

The lake has a water surface area of about 500 hectares and a length of more than 8 kilometers. The widest area is nearly 2 kilometers and the deepest is 35 meters. It is home to numerous species of fish that are recorded in the red book of Vietnam including Chep Kinh, Ram Xanh, and Chien.

The turquoise water makes the lake look like a giant mirror, reflecting the clouds, mountains and forests that seems like an inked painting. Thanks to the cool weather all-year around and beautiful small islets on the surface such as Ba Goa and An Ma, the lake area has become an ideal destination to relax and get back to nature.

Peaceful landscape on Ba Be lake. Photo: VNP

Pac Ngoi and Bo Lu are two large hamlets in Ba Be. Pac Ngoi is bustling and convenient because it has been developing tourism for a long time. Bo Lu still has its pristine features and peacefulness. Both hamlets are located near the lake so most homestays and hostels have an airy and dreamy lake view

Amazing stalactites inside Puong cave with strange colors. Photo: VNP

Discovering the cliffs inside Puong cave. Photo: VNP

Ba Be lake is considered a “green jade” of the northeastern mountains and forests. However, during the two years of the pandemic, the lake was a “sleeping beauty”. The Bac Kan provincial authorities have sent a message to take advantage of the potential of the tourist trade.

According to Ha Van Truong, director of the provincial department of culture, sports and tourism, the locality wants to diversify the types of tourism in Ba Be. These will focus on creating a native cultural value with distinct scenery endowed by nature. Besides using the available

resources, they need to affirm the brand name of each resource. They have coordinated with Tuyen Quang province to prepare a dossier of Ba Be lake to seek World Heritage recognition.

